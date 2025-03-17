Abdulazeez ‘Jandor’ Adediran, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State governorship candidate, has returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He announced his return to the APC at a press conference in Ikeja, Lagos on Monday.

“We have decided to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Popularly known as Jandor, he ran against the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was seeking reelection, and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and came third.

‘PDP romance’

In 2021, Mr Adediran, the lead visioner of Lagos4Lagos, an anti-Tinubu group, dumped the APC to run as a gubernatorial candidate in the PDP.

He had vowed to end what he described as the 24-year monopoly of Bola Tinubu, the former governor of the state.

“We will come in and do things differently. The problem of Lagos is that we have one head thinking about the state of Lagos for the past 24 years,” Jandor said on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

Jandor lamented what he described as hegemony and monopoly of the state by Mr Tinubu, who was Lagos governor after Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

“The problem is this monopoly that we need to break. If we have a governor that is independent, we won’t have this problem, and that is what we represent,” he said.

However, last week, Mr Adediran announced his defection from the PDP, citing “persistent anti-party activities, internal sabotage, and lack of discipline” as reasons for his decision to resign from the main opposition party.

He reiterated that he would consult with family and friends on his next move.

Days after this development, according to his media aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, he (Jandor) met President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-Presidential Atiku Abubakar and others amid ongoing consultations.

“The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has met with President Bola Tinubu, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,” Mr Ogunleye said in a terse message in a WhatsApp group.

“Better alternative”

Mr Adediran described his defection to the APC as “the better alternative,” as it offers a more viable platform to deliver on his promises of good governance for all Lagosians.

He noted that the APC is a political party that prioritises winning for its members over who is on the ballot.

“Before you are quick to remind me of the reasons upon which we left APC in the first place, let me respond with a popular Yoruba adage that says if a woman has not tried two husbands, she probably would not know which is better,” he said.

“In APC, we have a leader even if you fault his selection choices, you can’t fault his desire to always win for his party to the benefit of all members, followers and the state.

“While in Lagos PDP, you have a leader that will, at every election cycle, work against his own party and willfully dash the hopes of many party members and followers. We have chosen the better alternative.”

Not a simple choice

The former governor candidate said his decision to return to the APC was based on a “very wide” consultation with political associates, followers, and supporters across the state.

“We have equally had a series of engagements with various political interests and parties across the country in our quest to choose a platform for the expression of our vision and aspiration for the betterment of the good people of Lagos State,” Mr Adediran said.

“In the process of consultation, we had crucial discussions with some leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), All Progressive Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Young Progressive Party (YPP) among others.

“We equally had a truth-sharing engagement with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level on the likelihood of rescinding our resignation from the party if the identified wrongs could be corrected.”

Mr Adediran said that the ruling APC offers a “more viable platform to deliver on our promises of good governance for all Lagosians, even if I am not the one on the ballot. “

He reiterated that his return to the party reflects an unwavering commitment to the progress and unity of Lagos State.

He thanked the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, for asking him to “return home.”

He also mentioned that the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, had telephoned him when he received the news of his defection from the PDP to say, “Egbon (elder brother), this is the time to come back home.”

