Some high-profile cases are billed to come up for hearing across various courts this week.

These cases, which have received wide media attention, includes charges of money laundering, abuse of office, misappropriation and theft instituted against former public office holders, top business

Three of those cases are below:

Oba Otudeko

On 17 March, the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, will rule on the preliminary objections filed by the chairperson of Honeywell and former chairman of First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc, Oba Otudeko, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain the charges filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In January, the EFCC charged Mr Otudeko with advanced fee fraud involving N12.3 billion. He allegedly perpetrated the fraud in conspiracy with a former Managing Director of FBN, Olabisi Onasanya, a former board member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo, and a firm, Anchorage Leisure.

The EFCC accused them of defrauding FBN and its depositors by fraudulently misrepresenting loans as credit facilities for V-Tech Dynamic Links Limited and Stallion Nigeria Limited, an offence that violates Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011.

While Section 8(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 addresses the attempt or conspiracy to commit fraud or deceive another person, section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 addresses the criminal offence of acquiring or retaining proceeds of crime.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

At the last court proceedings in February, Mr Otudeko failed to appear. His counsel, Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, informed the court that Mr Otudeko’s absence was due to medical treatment he was receiving in the United Kingdom.

Saleh Mamman’s hearing

This week’s court schedule includes the hearing of a corruption case involving a former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman.

In May 2023, the EFCC detained Mr Mamman, accusing him of using funds meant for Nigeria’s Mambilla Hydropower project to purchase houses in Abuja.

Mr Mamman who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, is facing 12 counts, including money laundering and conspiracy to divert public funds amounting to N33.8 billion.

President Buhari removed Mr Mamman from office in 2021.

So far, EFCC has called 14 prosecution witnesses in a trial that has been scheduled to continue on 18 and 19 of March.

Aishatu Abdullahi’s case

The Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, will commence the trial of the director of administration and supplies at the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Aishatu Abdullahi, on 17 March.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Ms Abdullahi alongside an assistant chief accountant of the NBC, Rahila Ghaji, on five charges of forgery and abuse of office.

The ICPC accused her of using her position to influence Ms Ghaji’s participation and confirmation in the senior promotion exercise while she was still in the employment of Galaxy Backbone Limited.

Ms Abdullahi’s alleged offence is contrary to Section 26(1)(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 and punishable under Section 19 of the same Act.

Section 26(1)(c) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000 addresses the act of attempting to aid corrupt practices while Section 19 of the same Act prescribes a fine of not less than ₦1,000,000 or imprisonment for 5 years or more, or both.

Ahmed Kuru’s trial commencement

Former Managing Director of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, and four others, former Receiver Manager of Arik Airline Ltd, Kamilu Omokide, Chief Executive Officer of the airline, Roy Ilegbodu, and Super Bravo Ltd and Union Bank Plc are facing charges of defrauding Arik Airline.

The defendants are facing charges of theft, abuse of office and stealing involving N76 billion and $31.5 million. The case was filed on 20 January.

The commencement of trial is slated for 17, 18, and 19 at the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

