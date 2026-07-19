Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has emerged as the winner of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election.
PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that Mrs Badejo-Okusanya, the only female among the three presidential candidates, polled 12,317 votes to win the election, which was held through electronic voting for 24 hours, from 7:35 a.m. on Saturday to 7:34 a.m. on Sunday.
Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN, secured 7,934 votes (30.39 per cent) to come second and Olumuyiwa Akinboro, another SAN, polled 5,855 votes (22.43 per cent) to take the third position.
The elections for all 13 national offices of the association recorded a low turnout: 26,184 voters participated, representing only 31.86 per cent of the total 82,172 registered voters.
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However, the ECNBA has yet to officially announce the results.
The winners for the 12 other national offices of the association are as follows:
First Vice President
(Total votes cast – 24,579)
Oghenero Okoro – 11,024 votes (44.85 per cent) Winner
Luqman Adekunle Laoye – 7,044 (28.66 per cent) – 2nd
Obajaja Onimisi Stephen polled 6,511 votes (26.49 per cent) – 3rd
Second Vice President (Total votes cast: 18,496)
Egya Nuhu John: 18,496 votes (100 per cent) – sole candidate Winner
Third Vice President
Pepple Irene: 19,200 votes (100 per cent) – sole candidate (Winner)
General Secretary
(Total votes cast 25,245 votes)
Afam O. Okeke: 8,478 votes (33.58 per cent) – Winner
Rapulu Ernest Nduka: 6,188 votes (24.51 per cent) – 2nd
Chidi Ezenwafor: 4,560 votes (18.06 per cent) – 3rd
Nnaebuka Nwaeze: 1,147 votes (4.54 per cent) – 4th
Barth Okoye-Anichie: 772 votes (3.0 6 per cent) – 5th
Assistant General Secretary
(Total votes cast – 25,214 votes)
Aghogho Gladys Okpomor: 14,312 votes (56.76 per cent) – Winner
Osato Uwagboe: 5,003 votes (19.84 per cent) – 2nd
Tijjani Magaji: 3,282 votes (13.02 per cent) – 3rd
Benjamin Emeka Enyiagu: 1,954 (7.75 per cent) – 4th
Chiduabo Prince Henry Mamah: 663 votes (2.63 per cent) – 5th
Treasurer
Esther Ifeoma Jimoh: 21,908 votes (100 per cent) – Sole candidate (Winner)
Welfare Secretary
(Total votes cast – 24,674)
Audrey Chinelo Ofoegbunam: 14,911 votes (60.43 per cent) – Winner
Oaikhena Osagie: 5,187 votes (21.02 per cent) – 2nd
Akinwunmi Laleye polled 2,234 votes (9.05 per cent) – 3rd
Chiwendu Ugochukwu: 1,202 votes (4.87 per cent) – 4th
Ernest Ezindu Uwanaka: 1,140 votes (4.62 per cent) – 5th
Publicity Secretary
(Total votes cast – 23,707)
Prince I. Azubuike: 14,686 votes (61.95 per cent) – Winner
Lawrence Shegun Ayewa: 91,021 votes (38.85 per cent) – 2nd
Assistant Publicity Secretary
(Total votes cast: 24,722)
Uwomano Anthony Junior Aki: 6,108 votes (24.71 per cent) – Winner
Hadiza Nasir Ahmad: 10,094 votes (40.83 per cent) – 2nd
Meti Monday Ukpeh secured 4,643 votes (18.78 per cent) – 3rd
Lukman Oladimeji Jaiyeola: 3,877 votes (15.68 per cent) – 4th
General Council of the Bar member (Eastern Zone)
(Total votes cast – 60,592 votes)
Chidi Betsy Nnaji: 10,497 votes (17.32 per cent) – Winner
Daniel Kip with 8,121 votes (13.40 per cent) – 2nd
Jane Omonor Apollos-James: 8,079 votes (13.33 per cent) – 3rd
Ehujuo Kingsley Chukwunoso: 7,811 (12.89 per cent) – 4th
Assam Akpan Assam: 7,610 votes (12.56 per cent) – 5th
Celestine Nwaokoma Nwankwo: 7,280 votes (12.01 per cent) – 6th
Joy Obianuju Nnani: 6,519 votes (10.76 per cent) – 7th
Arinze Celestine Chukwu: 4675 votes (7.72 per cent) – 8th
General Council of the Bar member (Western Zone)
(Total votes cast: 34,323)
Rotimi Komolafe: 14,816 votes (43.17 per cent) – Winner
Precious Ndidi Nwadimuya: 10,031 votes (29.23 per cent) – 2nd
Dhikrullah Adewale Balogun: 9,476 votes (27.61 per cent) – 3rd
General Council of the Bar member (Northern Zone)
(Total votes cast: 58,175)
Huwaila Muhammad Ibrahim: 13,327 votes (22.91 per cent) – Winner
Friday O. Enejor followed with 10,442 votes (17.95 per cent) – 2nd
Bulus Y. Atsen: 9,086 votes (15.62 per cent) – 3rd
Michael O. Olorunmola: 6,840 votes (11.76 per cent) – 4th
Kadir Temi: 6,806 votes (11.70 per cent) – 5th
Onimisi Friday Umar: 6,741 (11.59 per cent) – 6th
Ledak .D. Dafer: 4,933 votes (8.48 per cent) – 7th