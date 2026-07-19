Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has emerged as the winner of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidential election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that Mrs Badejo-Okusanya, the only female among the three presidential candidates, polled 12,317 votes to win the election, which was held through electronic voting for 24 hours, from 7:35 a.m. on Saturday to 7:34 a.m. on Sunday.

maintained by the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA). The SAN defeated her two male challengers, polling 47.18 per cent of the 26,106 ballots cast in the presidential election, based on the final tally on the Live Election Results dashboard maintained by the Electoral Committee of the NBA (ECNBA).

Lateef Omoyemi Akangbe, SAN, secured 7,934 votes (30.39 per cent) to come second and Olumuyiwa Akinboro, another SAN, polled 5,855 votes (22.43 per cent) to take the third position.

The elections for all 13 national offices of the association recorded a low turnout: 26,184 voters participated, representing only 31.86 per cent of the total 82,172 registered voters.

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However, the ECNBA has yet to officially announce the results.

The winners for the 12 other national offices of the association are as follows:

First Vice President

(Total votes cast – 24,579)

Oghenero Okoro – 11,024 votes (44.85 per cent) Winner

Luqman Adekunle Laoye – 7,044 (28.66 per cent) – 2nd

Obajaja Onimisi Stephen polled 6,511 votes (26.49 per cent) – 3rd

Second Vice President (Total votes cast: 18,496)

Egya Nuhu John: 18,496 votes (100 per cent) – sole candidate Winner

Third Vice President

Pepple Irene: 19,200 votes (100 per cent) – sole candidate (Winner)

General Secretary

(Total votes cast 25,245 votes)

Afam O. Okeke: 8,478 votes (33.58 per cent) – Winner

Rapulu Ernest Nduka: 6,188 votes (24.51 per cent) – 2nd

Chidi Ezenwafor: 4,560 votes (18.06 per cent) – 3rd

Nnaebuka Nwaeze: 1,147 votes (4.54 per cent) – 4th

Barth Okoye-Anichie: 772 votes (3.0 6 per cent) – 5th

Assistant General Secretary

(Total votes cast – 25,214 votes)

Aghogho Gladys Okpomor: 14,312 votes (56.76 per cent) – Winner

Osato Uwagboe: 5,003 votes (19.84 per cent) – 2nd

Tijjani Magaji: 3,282 votes (13.02 per cent) – 3rd

Benjamin Emeka Enyiagu: 1,954 (7.75 per cent) – 4th

Chiduabo Prince Henry Mamah: 663 votes (2.63 per cent) – 5th

Treasurer

Esther Ifeoma Jimoh: 21,908 votes (100 per cent) – Sole candidate (Winner)

Welfare Secretary

(Total votes cast – 24,674)

Audrey Chinelo Ofoegbunam: 14,911 votes (60.43 per cent) – Winner

Oaikhena Osagie: 5,187 votes (21.02 per cent) – 2nd

Akinwunmi Laleye polled 2,234 votes (9.05 per cent) – 3rd

Chiwendu Ugochukwu: 1,202 votes (4.87 per cent) – 4th

Ernest Ezindu Uwanaka: 1,140 votes (4.62 per cent) – 5th

Publicity Secretary

(Total votes cast – 23,707)

Prince I. Azubuike: 14,686 votes (61.95 per cent) – Winner

Lawrence Shegun Ayewa: 91,021 votes (38.85 per cent) – 2nd

Assistant Publicity Secretary

(Total votes cast: 24,722)

Uwomano Anthony Junior Aki: 6,108 votes (24.71 per cent) – Winner

Hadiza Nasir Ahmad: 10,094 votes (40.83 per cent) – 2nd

Meti Monday Ukpeh secured 4,643 votes (18.78 per cent) – 3rd

Lukman Oladimeji Jaiyeola: 3,877 votes (15.68 per cent) – 4th

General Council of the Bar member (Eastern Zone)

(Total votes cast – 60,592 votes)

Chidi Betsy Nnaji: 10,497 votes (17.32 per cent) – Winner

Daniel Kip with 8,121 votes (13.40 per cent) – 2nd

Jane Omonor Apollos-James: 8,079 votes (13.33 per cent) – 3rd

Ehujuo Kingsley Chukwunoso: 7,811 (12.89 per cent) – 4th

Assam Akpan Assam: 7,610 votes (12.56 per cent) – 5th

Celestine Nwaokoma Nwankwo: 7,280 votes (12.01 per cent) – 6th

Joy Obianuju Nnani: 6,519 votes (10.76 per cent) – 7th

Arinze Celestine Chukwu: 4675 votes (7.72 per cent) – 8th

General Council of the Bar member (Western Zone)

(Total votes cast: 34,323)

Rotimi Komolafe: 14,816 votes (43.17 per cent) – Winner

Precious Ndidi Nwadimuya: 10,031 votes (29.23 per cent) – 2nd

Dhikrullah Adewale Balogun: 9,476 votes (27.61 per cent) – 3rd

General Council of the Bar member (Northern Zone)

(Total votes cast: 58,175)

Huwaila Muhammad Ibrahim: 13,327 votes (22.91 per cent) – Winner

Friday O. Enejor followed with 10,442 votes (17.95 per cent) – 2nd

Bulus Y. Atsen: 9,086 votes (15.62 per cent) – 3rd

Michael O. Olorunmola: 6,840 votes (11.76 per cent) – 4th

Kadir Temi: 6,806 votes (11.70 per cent) – 5th

Onimisi Friday Umar: 6,741 (11.59 per cent) – 6th

Ledak .D. Dafer: 4,933 votes (8.48 per cent) – 7th