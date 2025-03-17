The Police Command in Akwa Ibom State has arrested a man, Ndifreke Nelson, for the alleged murder of his girlfriend in her apartment in Uyo.
According to a statement issued on Monday by Timfon John, the police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, Mr Nelson, 35, allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Emem Effanga, 39, in February and stole her phone.
Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said operatives who visited the crime scene observed that the victim’s body had “visible marks of violence on her face and neck, suggesting she had been strangled and beaten to death.”
The police said the suspect was traced to a church in Uyo after committing the crime and that he tried to escape when he sighted operatives.
The police statement did not say which church the man went to and what he was doing there.
“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to visiting the victim that morning and demanding to use her phone to take pictures for his birthday celebration on social media.
“When she refused, a struggle ensued, during which he overpowered her, strangled her with his hands, and struck her head on the floor with fist blows, leaving her unconscious before fleeing with her phone.
“One Itel Super Phone, belonging to the deceased, was recovered from him at the time of arrest,” Ms John said.
“A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and the cause of death has been officially documented by a pathologist. The suspect will be charged to court,” she added.
She said the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, has assured that justice will be served and warned against all forms of domestic violence and criminal acts.
