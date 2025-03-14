A yet-to-be-identified woman has died after jumping into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on Thursday.
The Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday, saying it occurred around 4 p.m. near the University of Lagos (UNILAG) waterfront.
According to Mr Hundeyin, officers from the Marine Police stationed in the area responded swiftly after receiving a distress call.
He stated that the woman’s body was later recovered at the UNILAG shore slipway.
“An unidentified woman reportedly jumped from the Third Mainland Bridge into the water at the UNILAG waterfront on Thursday at about 4 p.m.,” Mr Hundeyin stated.
“Her body was recovered at the University of Lagos shore slipway by a team of Marine Police. She was confirmed dead by UNILAG medical doctors in the presence of officers from the Sabo Police Division.”
He added that the body had been moved to the Infectious Disease Hospital Mortuary in Yaba for preservation while an investigation was underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A recurring tragedy
Thursday’s incident is the latest in similar cases involving individuals jumping into Lagos waterways.
In August 2023, an unidentified adult jumped into the lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. Emergency responders, including the Marine Police and Lagos State emergency officials, launched an operation to retrieve the victim.
Similarly, in 2020, a man identified as Toju Daibo allegedly jumped into the lagoon from the bridge inward Adeniji Adele after stepping out of an Uber.
His family, who insisted he had no history of depression or drug use, pleaded with the government to help locate him.
In 2017, another unidentified man jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge.
Government and civil society organisations continue to urge residents to seek mental health support and report signs of distress to prevent further loss of lives.
