President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with Mudashiru Obasa, the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, over the state of affairs of the Assembly.
Mr Obasa, Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda and other lawmakers in the House arrived at the Presidential Villa in Abuja around 2 p.m.
There are speculations that President Tinubu met with them to discuss the leadership crisis that rocked the House since January.
On 13 January, Mr Obasa was removed as the speaker over allegations of financial misappropriation and high-handedness. His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was voted as speaker to replace him.
However, Mr Obasa contested his removal, and labelled it as illegitimate.
Following the intervention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership and President Tinubu, as claimed by some individuals, Ms Meranda announced her resignation during a plenary session.
Thereafter, Mr Obasa was reinstated as speaker and Ms Meranda sworn in as deputy speaker.
The meeting between President Tinubu and the lawmakers ended around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Details of the meeting remain unclear as Mr Obasa declined to speak with journalists.
Since his reinstatement as speaker, a sense of normalcy has been restored to the Assembly.
