The Lagos State Government has directed occupants of setbacks, roadsides, and other informal public spaces across the state to present documents supporting their occupation as it begins a statewide documentation exercise to regulate their use.

The government announced the exercise in a public notice shared on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, saying it is being carried out under the Setbacks, Common Areas and Roadsides Administration and Monitoring Project (SCRAMP) through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

According to the notice signed by the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, Wasiu Olayinka, the exercise is backed by the amended Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law, 2019, and is intended to preserve land needed for existing and future public infrastructure while promoting orderly physical development.

The government stated that it had engaged Octragon Multi-Projects Limited, working with the Lagos State Informal Management Authority (LASISMA), to identify, document and manage setbacks, common areas, roadsides and other informal urban spaces across the state.

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It said the initiative is intended to address the indiscriminate occupation, illegal conversion and unregulated use of public spaces, which it said have continued to undermine approved physical development plans and the quality of the urban environment.

According to the notice, the state completed the mapping of more than 1,700 SCRAMP locations across Lagos by 31 December 2025 after a six-month advocacy and stakeholder engagement campaign.

It explained that the ongoing documentation phase would create a comprehensive inventory of informal public spaces to guide their management, harmonisation and optimal utilisation.

The latest exercise builds on the state’s broader efforts to improve the administration of public land. Earlier this year, Lagos officials revealed that the SCRAMP initiative identified more than 3,700 hectares of underutilised public spaces, including setbacks, roadsides, bridge loops, utility corridors and similar areas, across over 1,700 locations.

The government noted that the project is designed to protect land reserved for infrastructure and to introduce a transparent framework for the temporary use of eligible public spaces.

As part of the documentation process, the government said existing occupants would be given the right of first refusal, provided they successfully verify their claims and comply with applicable guidelines.

It added that individuals, organisations and businesses seeking to occupy identified informal spaces may also be considered for temporary occupation, licences or other approved forms of occupancy, subject to conditions set by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

The notice directed all existing users or occupants of setbacks, common areas and other informal spaces to submit documents supporting their occupation for verification.

Prospective applicants were also advised to submit their applications through the SCRAMP portal or designated offices of Octragon Multi-Projects Limited and LASISMA across the state.

“The Lagos State Government enjoins all residents and stakeholders to cooperate fully with this exercise, which is aimed at promoting orderly urban development, protecting public infrastructure, enhancing environmental sustainability and ensuring the optimal use of public spaces.”

“In Lagos, Every Square Metre of Land Matters,” the statement added.

The government did not state when the documentation exercise would end or whether successful applicants would be required to pay fees before being approved to occupy the affected spaces.