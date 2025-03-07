Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan on Thursday presented a Certificate of Appointment and Staff of Office to Samuel Adegbola, as the new Eleruwa of Eruwa.
Mr Makinde had on Tuesday approved the reappointment of Mr Adegbola as the traditional ruler of Eruwa land.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Adegbola was installed in 1998 but deposed on 29 November 2019, by an order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
In his remarks, Mr Makinde said the Eruwa kingship issue had lingered since 2019, leaving the town without a traditional ruler.
According to the governor, Mr Adegbola had reigned for 21 years before the Supreme Court judgment that sacked him.
He said the new selection process, put in place by the kingmakers of Eruwa to fill the vacant stool, unanimously reselected Mr Adegbola from the Akalako ruling house.
Mr Makinde said he, as the governor, only had to endorse the kingmakers’ nomination without interference.
According to the governor, traditional rulers also play vital roles in securing and preserving culture in their respective domains.
He pledged that his administration would continue to support and protect the traditional institution in the state.
NAN reports that Eruwa is an ancient town and the headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government Area of Oyo State.
In his acceptance speech, the king promised to unite all his subjects to ensure that the people of Eruwa live together harmoniously.
He also pledged to work towards the growth and progress of the ancient town and Ibarapa land in general.
(NAN)
