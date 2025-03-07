The Edo State Police Command has detained eight suspects, in connection with the alleged killing of a site engineer, Efe Ogbeide, during the leadership crisis in Obazagbon Community of Benin.

The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, confirmed the development to journalists on Thursday.

Mr Yamu identified Joshua Edo, the chairperson of the community youths, as the prime suspect.

Other suspects, according to him, include Obayuwana Happy, Uhunwangho Everest, Chidera Umeh, Simon Benjamin, Odion Adagbonyin, Kennedy Ohro, and Osayi Adagbonyin.

Mr Yamu said the suspects were caught by operatives of the Iyekogba Division’s Operation Rescue and Anti-Kidnapping Unit at different locations.

According to him, the crisis stemmed from disputes over the positions of chairman and traditional leader (Okiaghele), resulting in multiple deaths and the destruction of property worth millions of naira.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Betty Isokpan, condemned the violence and vowed that all the culprits will face the full weight of the law.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“She assured residents that security agencies remain committed to safeguarding their lives and property,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the killing of Mr Ogbeide sparked outrage among civil society groups.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu approves employment of 774 health fellows

The Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disabilities (NAPVID) and the Edo State Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO) staged a protest on Tuesday.

The groups, led by NAPVID Executive Director, Melody Omosha, decried the brutal murder of the victim, who they described as a hardworking site engineer.

According to Ms Omosha, the deceased, who was deaf, may not have heard warnings before the attack.

The groups called for justice and better protection for persons with disabilities in the state.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

