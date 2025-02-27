The police in Lagos have announced that they have restored the security details of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda.
PREMIUM TIMES reported that the security details were controversially withdrawn on Thursday morning, hours before the ousted speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, returned to the assembly with security officials and claimed he was still the speaker.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, said Ms Meranda’s security details have been restored.
He said the initial withdrawal of the security details was due to an ongoing audit of police personnel and firearms, Daily Trust reports.
