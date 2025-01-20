Just a week after four people were killed in a violent confrontation between rival groups in Owo, Ondo State, another life has been claimed.

Isiaka Nasir, 40, described as a known member of one of the gangs, was killed.

This has raised concerns that this latest incident could ignite a fresh wave of bloodshed in the community. Despite a brief pause in the violence, tensions remain high, and authorities fear that retaliatory attacks could escalate the situation further.

Witnesses report that two masked men attacked Mr Nasir in the town and killed him. The Ondo State Police Command confirmed the incident, noting that Mr Nasir had been on its wanted list for being a notorious criminal.

“The command can confirm the murder of one Nasir Isiaka, aged 40 years, a notorious cultist who has been on the police wanted list,” Funmilayo Odunlami, the police public relations officer, said in a statement on Sunday.

“The police at A Div Owo today received a distress call that someone was shot at the Gbanasa area of Owo by two masked men. On getting to the scene, the police discovered that the deceased was a cultist who participated in the End SARS Protest, attacked the Uso division, and stole an AK 47 and bulletproof belonging to the police.

“He also participated in the killing of one Adedeji Rafiu, aka PA. His remains have been deposited in the morgue by the police, and efforts are on to apprehend the men behind the mask.”

Ondo State has been a hotbed of violence in the last week, and several deaths have been recorded from communal and cult clashes. There have been two communal clashes at Iwaro Oka and Gbalegi village in Akure, which resulted in six deaths.

