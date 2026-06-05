Eight pastors have been remanded in a correctional facility after being arraigned by the Anambra State Government over allegations that they staged miracles using hired actors to deceive members of the public.

The defendants were arraigned before a state high court in Awka, Anambra State, on multiple charges, including allegedly wielding fake supernatural powers, using places of worship for criminal activities, and obtaining money by false pretence.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Anambra, Tobechukwu Nweke, SAN, led the prosecution, according to a report posted on Facebook on Friday by the Anambra Broadcasting Service.

The defendants are Ndubisi Nnachukwu of Omega Dominion Ministry, Ekeleme Ugochukwu of Cloud of Glory Prophetic Ministry, Emeka Nwamkpa of Chapel of Faith Ministry, Peter Chukwu of Messiah Adoration Ministry, Chinedu Egwuonwu of Citadel of Grace Ministry, Ebele Nnachukwu of Jehovah the Mighty Than All Ministry, Miracle Iruoma of City of Power Ministry and Chukwukadibia Ogwuama of Land of Testimony Adoration Ministry.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The charges were filed under Sections 18(3) and 19(1) of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025, and Section 3(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act, 2006.

Allegations

According to the report, the prosecution told the court that some of the pastors allegedly worked with agents who recruited and paid individuals to pose as worshippers who had been healed or delivered during church programmes.

The prosecution further alleged that the purported miracles were used to obtain financial rewards from members of the public.

Some of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After hearing from the defendants, the court ordered that they be remanded in a correctional facility pending the hearing of their bail applications.

Evidence

The proof of evidence accompanying the charges reportedly includes video-recorded confessions by the defendants, stored on a flash drive tendered as part of the prosecution’s case.

Speaking on the matter, Mr Nweke said the confessional statements formed part of the evidence the state intends to rely on during the trial.

He said the prosecution was part of the efforts of the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to tackle fraudulent practices disguised as religious activities.

Mr Nweke said the government was determined to “nip in the bud the practice of exploiting vulnerable members of the public through deception by staging miracles,” adding that the action aligns with the state’s ongoing crackdown on fraudulent native doctors.

The case was adjourned to 15 June for further hearing.

Background

The arraignment comes weeks after Governor Soludo disclosed that his administration had arrested several individuals described as “fake pastors” as part of a broader campaign against religious exploitation and social vices in the state.

Speaking at an event in Awka in May, the governor said some of the suspects were already in custody and assisting investigators with confessional statements. He said the crackdown was aimed at protecting vulnerable residents from deception and fraudulent practices disguised as religious activities.

Mr Soludo said the operation formed part of his administration’s efforts to build “a new Anambra free from deception and social vices,” stressing that the government would continue to target practices that undermine social values and encourage the pursuit of quick wealth through dubious means.

The governor also urged religious and political leaders to support reforms aimed at promoting integrity, hard work and accountability in society.