Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has reassured families and residents of Oriire Local Government Area about round-the-clock efforts to secure the release of recently abducted teachers and pupils in the area.

Mr Makinde gave the assurance on Friday, while hosting a Nigerian Air Force delegation led by Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Abubakar Suleh, an air vice marshall, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor urged residents of the state especially those in Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele in Oriire LGA to be patient as efforts were in top gear to rescue the victims.

The governor thanked the Air Force for deploying a Diamond-42 surveillance aircraft for real-time monitoring of the rescue operation.

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He explained that the state had ordered two Diamond-42 aircraft, now being assembled at the NAF base in Lagos, but the Force provided a replacement plane while the state’s aircraft were being fitted.

He emphasised that patience was required to successfully carry out the operation, noting that his government bought the aircraft proactively to ease the burden on overstretched security forces.

Mr Makinde added that the state would take up the NAF’s offer to train pilots and maintain the aircraft once deployed.

He also commended the Air Force cordial relationship with civilians in Ibadan and promised to fulfill state commitments, including completing the Air Force Base and other projects.

Mr Suleh apologised that the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, could not attend due to national duties.

He assured Mr Makinde that all NAF units remained committed to a quick resolution and praised the governor’s support, citing projects like the Air Force School perimeter fence in Iyana Offa, dualisation of the Ajia base road, and land approvals for housing and farms.

The delegation included NAF Investments Ltd GMD AVM Ibitayo Victor Ajiboye and Air Force Station Ibadan Commander Air Commodore D.U. Njoku.

The abduction of the victims occurred on 15 May when armed men attacked schools in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso and kidnapped about 39 pupils and seven teachers.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across Oyo State and renewed concerns about the safety of schools and learning environments. As of Friday, the victims had spent about 21 days in captivity, with families, education stakeholders and residents anxiously awaiting their release.

The crisis deepened after the abductors beheaded one of the victims, Michael Oyedokun, a mathematics teacher in one of the attacked schools, while threatening to execute others. The development heightened fears among families and residents, prompting renewed calls for urgent intervention by security agencies and government authorities to secure the release of those still being held captive.

The abduction also prompted the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to embark on an indefinite strike on 1 June, demanding the immediate rescue of the victims and stronger security measures across schools.

On Friday, Mr Makinde announced the restriction of the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. across the state as part of efforts to strengthen security and combat criminal activities.

(NAN)