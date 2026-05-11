Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State says the crackdown on fake pastors targets social reformation and protecting vulnerable residents from religious exploitation.

Mr Soludo spoke on Sunday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral during the All Knights Day of the Catholic Diocese of Awka.

He said several suspects had been arrested and were already in custody, assisting investigators with useful confessions.

“The action forms part of our mission to build a new Anambra free from deception and social vices.

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“We remain committed to keeping the state clean and clear of practices that weaken our social values,” he said.

The governor urged political leaders and Nigerians to show courage in pursuing reforms, stressing that leadership must favour what is right.

Mr Soludo commended the Catholic Diocese of Awka for promoting the common good and resisting societal decay.

He also praised the impact of the Anambra Burial Law in reducing excessive funeral spending across communities.

“The law has encouraged befitting living and decent burial for our people,” the governor said.

Mr Soludo approved support for the Knights’ charity visits to orphanages, urging them to remain “the light of the world.”

READ ALSO: Soludo scraps Anambra sports commission

In his homily, the Bishop of Awka, Paulinus Ezeokafor, described knighthood as a call to discipline, accountability and sober reflection.

Represented by Diocesan Secretary, Evaristus Iheanacho, he urged the Knights to serve with humility and courage.

He warned against elitism and encouraged them to remain close to the people.

“They must preserve their moral voice while remaining connected to society,” he said.

(NAN)