A Nigerian-born Catholic priest, Anthony Odiong, has been convicted by a jury in Texas, United States, for sexually assaulting women under his spiritual care.

Mr Odiong, a naturalised US citizen, was ordained in Nigeria in 1993 and later served in Catholic parishes in Texas and Louisiana, two neighbouring states in the US.

The 57-year-old convict was found guilty on one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault after a trial in Waco, Texas.

The jury, which was made up of eight women and four men, delivered its judgement after about two hours of deliberation on Friday, The Guardian UK reported.

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The two counts of second-degree sexual assault involved two women each of whom testified during the trial which began on Tuesday.

The two women – Mary Doe and Jane Doe – said Mr Odiong used his role as a priest to manipulate and pressure them into sexual relationships.

One of the women, Mary, told the jury that Mr Odiong began a sexual relationship with her while providing spiritual counselling during a difficult divorce.

She further testified that her son once walked in on her and Mr Odiong during a sexual intercourse at her home.

On her part, the second woman, Jane, told the jury Mr Odiong pressured her into sexual acts under the pretext of spiritual guidance.

The prosecutors told the jury that Mr Odiong abused his clerical authority during periods of “emotional vulnerability.”

Mr Odiong pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His lawyers argued during the trial that the relationships with the women were consensual, but prosecutors maintained that he abused his position of authority as a clergy member.

The convict had initially been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a third woman.

But prosecutors, Ryan Calvert and Liz Buice, dismissed that aspect of the case after the woman – said to be in an “extremely emotionally fragile” state – failed to show up to her expected appearance on the witness stand.

The prosecution opted against essentially tracking her down to ensure she appeared in court, because of what they termed her “extremely tenuous” emotional condition.

Potential jail term

Mr Odiong will face the same jury for his sentencing phase billed to begin on Monday.

The convict, according to The Guardian UK, could face life imprisonment on the first-degree charge.

The second-degree charges could carry from two to 20 years in prison.

How the case came about

The trial began after a 2024 report by The Guardian, which first documented allegations of sexual misconduct and coercion against the priest during his ministry in Texas and Louisiana.

Prosecutors said that the report prompted one of the victims to come forward to police with further allegations.

Investigators later gathered additional evidence, including DNA linked to a child reportedly fathered by Mr Odiong during his time in Louisiana.

Authorities said the convicted cleric was suspended from the ministry in 2019 following earlier allegations of misconduct.