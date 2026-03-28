Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Friday, inaugurated a 5MVA power substation at the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, as part of his government’s efforts to restore regular power supply to the institution.

Speaking at the ceremony, which formed part of the activities lined up for the institution’s combined 30th-34th convocation, Mr Otti said the project was a fulfilment of his promise to the university.

According to him, the substation distributes electricity across the campus through multiple sub-transformers.

“The substation would ensure a steady power supply in the area, whenever there is a supply from the national grid.

“The facility, equipped with fault isolation provisions, would initially run on gas turbines with the plan to transmit to renewable energy,” the governor said.

He further said that the government had signed a contract for a more comprehensive and independent power solution for the university and neighbouring communities.

He said that the project would extend electricity to Uturu and adjoining areas, thereby boosting socio-economic activities.

He further inaugurated the rehabilitated Hostels A, B and C, to improve students’ welfare and learning environment.

Governor Otti also performed the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of a 5,000-capacity female hostel and the faculties of agriculture and law buildings.

“I am glad that the 5,000-capacity female hostel has taken off, construction is ongoing, and today we are here for the foundation laying ceremony,” he said.

He commended the university management for complying with the state government’s directive to upgrade infrastructure.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to people-oriented governance, saying that “the essence of government is to solve problems, not to create problems”.

In his remark, The Vice-Chancellor of ABSU, Ndukwe Okeudo, commended the initiatives of the Otti-led administration and its commitment to advancing the university’s development.

Mr Okeudo, a professor, said that the administration’s timely interventions would, among other benefits, substantially alleviate accommodation challenges and enhance the institution’s capacity.

(NAN)