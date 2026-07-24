Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has sympathised with passengers of the Enugu Air airplane which suffered a runway excursion in Benin City, Edo State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that an Enugu Air Embraer E170, operating Flight 4264 from Lagos, veered off the runway after landing at Benin Airport on Thursday.

Thd airline, owned by the Enugu State Government, confirmed that all 63 passengers and five crew members disembarked safely, and that no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

‘Safety in Enugu Air is non-negotiable’

In his first public statement on the incident on Friday, Mr Mbah expressed joy that none of the passengers lost their life or sustained any injury during the incident.

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“The government empathizes with the 63 passengers and five crew members on board the aircraft over the traumatic experience and is thankful to God that no life was lost and no injuries have so far been reported,” he said.

The governor stressed that safety of passengers remains non-negotiable in Enugu Air.

Praise for NSIB, others

Mr Mbah praised the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau for their swiftness in embarking on the ongoing investigation to determine the circumstances and factors that may have led to the incident.

“The government will ensure the full cooperation of its going concern, Enugu Air, with the investigation and regulatory authorities.

“While the outcome of the investigation is awaited, the government assures the public that the operations of Enugu Air are guided by the highest safety standards,” he said.

The governor stressed that the airline was founded on a corporate culture that places safety above profit and schedule, adding that its quality assurance and quality control systems stipulate a safety threshold considerably higher than the industry’s benchmark.

“This accounts for the growing confidence and patronage the airline has continued to enjoy from both passengers and industry stakeholders.

“Enugu Air will therefore continue to serve its teeming customers and abide by its utmost commitment to safety, professionalism, and a sense of hospitality,” he stated.

Mr Mbah also thanked Nigerians for their support following the incident, as many continued to relive their pleasurable experiences flying the airline.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to Nigerians for the outpouring of solidarity since the unfortunate incident.

“Quite uncommonly, Nigerians have continued to share their positive experiences with Enugu Air since it was launched a year ago. This matters so much to us as a government at this time,” he added.