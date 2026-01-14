The Police Command in Anambra State says it has detained a masquerade allegedly involved in unprovoked violent attacks on residents of Awgbu Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement issued in Awka and made available to reporters on Wednesday, the command’s spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that the incident happened on Monday.

“The Anambra Police Command wishes to inform the public, especially the people of Anambra and other concerned persons, that it has taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens.

“The act led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu, Orumba North LGA.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice,” Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, stated.

He described the conduct by the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, as “unacceptable, unlawful, and would not be tolerated under any guise”.

A witness in the community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the masquerade, accompanied by some youths, went out of its way to attack unsuspecting members of the public and destroyed people’s property.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, he said that the incident occurred during the last Ofala festival in honour of the late traditional ruler of Awgbu, Michael Okechukwu.

NAN reports that the festival was supposed to be a solemn cultural and symbolic celebration of the life and reign of the late monarch.