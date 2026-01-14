Yakubu Mohammed, one of the pioneering figures behind Nigeria’s Newswatch magazine, has died at the age of 75, barely two months after the magazine lost another co-founder, Dan Agbese.

Mr Mohammed’s death was confirmed on Monday by the former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, who described him as “one of the most courageous journalists in Nigeria’s media history.”

In a post on Facebook, Mr Sani said: “I received the sad news of the death of Yakubu Muhammed, one of the founders of Newswatch Magazine. Two months ago, he launched his memoir in Lagos. He was one of the most courageous journalists in Nigeria’s media history. First Dele Giwa, then Dan Agbese and now Yakubu Muhammed. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen.”

Mr Agbese, Mr Mohammed’s colleague and fellow Newswatch co-founder, died on 17 November 2025. About two weeks before Mr Agbese’s passing, Mr Mohammed launched his memoir, ‘Beyond Expectations’, on 4 November 2025, in Lagos.

Born on 4 April 1950, in Ologba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State, the journalist built a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades in Nigerian journalism.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Lagos between 1972 and 1975, after completing his secondary education at Government Secondary School, Okene, from 1965 to 1969.

He began his primary education at St Joseph’s Primary School, Ayangba, in 1964.

Mr Mohammed further honed his skills at Glasgow College of Technology in Scotland between 1978 and 1979.

His professional journey began at the New Nigerian Newspapers, where he served as associate editor from 1976 to 1980, rising to managing editor that same year.

He moved to National Concord in 1980 as deputy editor, a position he held until 1982, when he was promoted to editor, serving until 1984.

In 1984, Mr Mohammed co-founded Newswatch magazine, serving as executive editor until 1986. The magazine became one of Nigeria’s most influential news publications, known for its investigative journalism and fearless reporting during the military era.

He was promoted to managing editor of Newswatch in 1986, a position he held until 1994. From 1994, he served as deputy chief executive officer of Newswatch Communications Limited.

Beyond journalism, Mr Mohammed held directorships at Yadara Nigeria Limited and Lastop Limited. He also served as pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Mr Mohammed was an active member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, the Commonwealth Journalists’ Association, and the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

With his passing, two of Newswatch’s original co-founders have died in the space of two months. Dele Giwa, another co-founder, was killed in a parcel bomb explosion in 1986, a case that remains unsolved nearly four decades later.