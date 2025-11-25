The Abia Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, says the state Executive Council (EXCO) has approved the retrofitting of the long-abandoned Ojukwu Bunker and National War Museum.

Mr Kanu said this while briefing reporters at the Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of Monday’s state EXCO meeting.

He stated that the approval was based on agreements between the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the state’s Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

He said, “The council has approved the comprehensive retrofitting of Ojukwu Bunker, a major historical monument in the state and country.

“The innovation and upgrade of the facilities will modernise both the iconic heritage site, enrich and restore visitor experience to the centre and reposition the bunker as a leading tourist site in the state and country.

“This intervention, therefore, reinforces the State Government’s unwavering commitment to preserve our history, while elevating the state’s tourism potential.

“Also, it will ultimately and further provide employment and business opportunities for the people of Abia.”

The commissioner also announced that the three-day Abia–Turkey Investment Summit, slated to begin on Tuesday, would showcase the state’s investment opportunities and strengthen Nigeria–Turkey and Abia–Turkey business relations.

He said that the event would feature exhibitions covering areas such as manufacturing, agriculture, textiles, leather, energy, infrastructure, trade, and logistics.

Mr Kanu said the summit would be held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia.

He also announced that preparations were ongoing for several Christmas events to be organised by the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy.

He said the events include Comedy Fest, scheduled for 12 December, in Umuahia and the 2025 Abia Christmas Carol, which will hold on 20 December.

He said the activities aimed to enrich the state’s festive atmosphere for residents and visitors.

Also, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Matthew Ekwuruibe, confirmed the approval for the retrofitting of Ojukwu Bunker and the National War Museum.

Mr Ekwuruibe recalled that federal processes caused delays in the commencement of the renovation project because both facilities belong to the federal government.

He said the state had reached the stage of finalising its Memorandum of Understanding agreement with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

He further stated that work should commence within three weeks to one month and described the project as a key campaign promise of Governor Alex Otti of Abia.

Mr Ekwuruibe said Enyioha Global Promotions would organise the Abia Comedy Fest in partnership with the Abia State Government and would feature homegrown talents.

He further said that preparations were ongoing for the Christmas Carol and other festive activities.

Mr Ekwuruibe said that the beautification works were underway in Aba, in partnership with Nigerian Breweries.

He said that the state had retrofitted monuments on BCA Road and would soon begin erecting new ones, and expressed the government’s efforts to enhance Abia’s environmental outlook.

(NAN)