The federal government has announced that digitisation will serve as a central pillar of Nigeria’s proposed 2026 Cooperative Reform Programme.

The policy direction was reaffirmed during the national symposium of the 7th Nigerian National Cooperative Awards in Lagos by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi, who also coordinates the Cooperative Reform process.

Mr Abdullahi stated that the administration will anchor next year’s reforms on modernising cooperative operations through full digital transformation.

According to the Minister, the reform blueprint prioritises full-scale digitisation of cooperative activities, transparent financial reporting, accurate member and asset records, stronger governance mechanisms, and technology-enabled inclusion for women, farmers, youth and traders nationwide.

He noted that the new direction highlights the government’s commitment to modernise financial systems and improve accountability across the cooperative structure, which covers more than 30,000 registered groups across the country.

Akilaah’s existing tools

The government’s announcement aligns with tools already deployed by Akilaah Solutions, a digital cooperative platform.

The platform already provides digital savings and loans, biometric onboarding, e-voting and governance modules, real-time reporting from local units to regulators, digital welfare and subsidy distribution, and an internal marketplace for MSMEs.

Its existing infrastructure has drawn attention as one of the platforms considered technically prepared for large-scale deployment as the government moves toward nationwide digitisation.

Also at the awards ceremony, Akilaah Solutions and its parent company, MAJ Fintech Group, swept all three categories in which they were nominated, including Most Innovative Company of the Year for MAJ Fintech, Best Cooperative Management Solution for Akilaah, and Most Outstanding Cooperative President for Amenan Amandine Kouakou.

Organisers said the awards recognise the companies’ technical excellence, leadership, and impact on cooperative communities nationwide.

Mrs Kouakou, who also serves as CEO of Akilaah Solutions, said the recognition reflects the work being done by cooperatives across Nigeria.

“This recognition is for every cooperative, every woman, every youth, and every community striving for financial dignity,” she said. “Akilaah is built by cooperators, for cooperators. We will continue to innovate for Nigeria and for Africa.”