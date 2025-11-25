School authorities and churches in Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states have intensified security, following renewed concerns over incidents of kidnapping of students by gunmen in parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in separate interviews with some stakeholders in the region, gathered that most public and private schools had stepped up arrangements to ensure proper security protocols in their various schools.

The stakeholders noted that some public and private schools in various states have introduced access controls, reinforced perimeter fencing, and revived emergency protocols to ensure children learn in safe environments.

Eunice Elom, a director at the Ebonyi Universal Basic Education Board (EUBEB), stated that the government had issued new security compliance directives to head teachers.

“We have instructed every school to restrict entry points, keep detailed records of visitors and conduct routine safety checks.

“No child will be released to anyone without proper identification again, and education officials are working closely with security agencies for support in high-risk areas,” she said.

Kelechi Ukpai, a school proprietor, stated that private schools were also upgrading their safety infrastructure, noting that the recent terrorist attacks on schools were negatively impacting academic activities.

“We have installed CCTV cameras, employed licensed security personnel and reduced unnecessary exposure of students.

“Excursions are now suspended until we are convinced the security situation has improved,” he said.

Mr Ukpai added that organised private schools under the aegis of the National Association of Private Proprietors of Schools were exchanging intelligence within private school associations to fortify vigilance.

Police in Ebonyi speak about security arrangement

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Joshua Ukandu, said the command had increased patrol visibility around learning institutions and dedicated hotlines for school emergencies.

“Our men are now patrolling school corridors during opening and closing hours; we will respond faster to any distress call because safeguarding children is a priority,” he said.

Mr Ukandu, a deputy superintendent of police, urged schools to promptly report suspicious activities rather than handle threats internally.

Parents also expressed strong concerns and pledged continued collaboration with schools.

Godwin Ede, chairman of the Parent Teacher Association, said parents were now actively funding some security upgrades.

“We can’t leave the lives of our children to chance; parents are contributing to support perimeter fencing, night lighting and more security staff.

“We just want the government to give schools, especially public ones, the resources they need to protect our children,” he said.

Meanwhile, parents and school authorities, however, agreed that sustained collaboration among the government, security agencies and communities remained crucial to preventing any attacks on schools in the state.

The management of Metallurgical Training Institute, Onitsha, Anambra State, has assured the public that it has put up a security structure to protect lives and property within the school.

Lot Samuel, the spokesperson of the institute, gave the assurance on Sunday while speaking with NAN in Onitsha.

According to him, the school has a very robust security outfit and it is always in touch with the police.

He, however, declined to discuss details of the institute’s internal strategy, saying it was not meant for public consumption.

Mr Samuel noted that whatever they did in terms of security had to be private, as he explained that once it was made public it ceased to be a security strategy.

“Based on what is happening in the South-east, the sentencing of the Indigenous People of Biafra leader, Nnamdi Kanu, as a government agency, we are cautious.

“We have to do whatever we need to do to forestall anything that would come up, and we are on top of the issue.

“At the moment, I think I have seen a high level of civility from the people, when you look at the level of exposure and the understanding of the people in the South-east.”

Situation in Enugu

In Enugu, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police say they have fashioned out strategies to ensure schools within Enugu State remain safe from the activities of miscreants and intruders.

The Commandant of NSCDC Enugu State Command, Elijah Willie, told NAN in Enugu that a working strategy had been placed to protect all schools in the state.

Mr Willie said, “This is through the Corps’ Safe School Initiative, which has been recently overhauled in the state.

“However, the working strategy we have adopted is not what should be discussed in public. For the months deployed so far, it is working a lot and effectively.

“We are also working in synergy with our sister security agencies in this respect, and it has been good.”

The commandant used the opportunity to request more personnel to meet the numerous mandates of the Corps.

He said, “If we have up to 50,000 personnel in the current national recruitment, it will further strengthen our manpower capacity.

“This will be a good number to take care of the numerous mandates of the Corps, which starts with the protection of critical national assets, the Safe School Initiative, the Agro-Rangers Squad, among many others.”

Corroborating, the spokesperson of the Police Command in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, told NAN that the police had deployed holistic and inclusive proactive policing strategy, which covered schools as well.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said that there were some overt deployment (physical police officers) throughout the state, within roads, parks, populated areas, major bus stops and other strategic locations.

“We also have other covert strategies and deployment, which is not for discussion in the press. I assure you that the entire state is well secured,” he said.

Constant monitoring of school environment

The Chairman of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Enugu State Chapter, Ike Ugwu, stated that the majority of private schools, particularly in the urban areas of the state, have improved their security within their premises.

“Most of the schools today have good perimeter fencing and CCTV within the school premises and the school’s immediate neighbourhood.

“The schools also have dedicated security guards monitoring movement of humans and vehicles within and outside of these schools,” Mr Ugwu said.

He said that the association had, a few months ago, approached Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to avail them with emergency security personnel numbers to call in case there was a security breach in any school.

“However, the governor detailed the request to his Special Adviser on Security for action on it. We are still expecting a response to the request,” he added.

NAN reports that federal and state governments as well as security agencies in each state are currently taking concerted action against the recent spate of school pupils and students abduction within states in the northern part of the country.

The spokesperson of Peaceland University, Enugu, Ihemegbunam Okafor, said the university had 24 hours security measure to ensure that nothing happened to the students and its facilities.

Mr Okafor said that the school security personnel were trained, adding that students were not allowed to go out anyhow.

“The university is fenced, with cameras everywhere to monitor its surroundings. So our security network is top-notch to make sure that our students and staff are secure.

“Visitors don’t come to our school anyhow. We check them from a distance at the gate to make sure that they are genuine. We ask questions too,” Mr Okafor said.

The Police Command in Anambra has stepped up patrols and intensified intelligence gathering, as part of the measures to secure schools and churches in the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra, disclosed this in a statement in Awka.

“The Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu has announced strengthened security measures across schools and churches in Anambra, as part of a proactive strategy to prevent threats and ensure a secure environment for learning and worship.

“In line with these developments, the commissioner has directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders to intensify their ongoing security patrols, reinforce intelligence-driven operations, and strengthen collaboration with community stakeholders for seamless and effective security coordination,” said Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police.

According to Mr Ikenga, the police commissioner reiterated the command’s dedication to protecting lives and property, assuring residents that the police will continue to adapt and enhance security strategies to meet evolving challenges.

He quoted Mr Orutugu as saying that the Command would sustain the already established atmosphere of peace in the state.

The police commissioner commended the growing unity and safety consciousness among residents, noting that the people have continued to demonstrate commendable cooperation, vigilance, and the spirit of being their brothers’ keepers.

“This collective commitment has significantly supported the Command’s efforts in maintaining peace and security across the state,” Mr Orutugu said.

Churches have also stepped up their security.

A church official in the Central Methodist Church, Enugu, who preferred anonymity, said that only members are allowed into the church premises, adding that any unknown person must be identified before entering the church.