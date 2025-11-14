The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area in Enugu State, Eric Odo, has flagged off a boundary demarcation to resolve an age-long land dispute between the Aku and Ikolo communities in the council area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the land dispute between the two communities began in 1914.

Speaking while flagging off the exercise at Ogbede on Friday, Mr Odo stated that the land dispute started in 1914.

He said that the problem had claimed several lives and properties over the decades, saying that the feud could have been avoided.

The council chairman noted that with the demarcation exercise, his administration had successfully resolved the dispute amicably.

He maintained that the resolution was in fulfilment of his campaign promise to restore peace and unity in the communities.

“The peace we have brokered would permanently end the crisis that had caused psychological and economic hardship to the people,” the chairman said.

Mr Odo commended Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai, for creating an enabling environment that has facilitated the return of peace to the two communities.

NAN reports that traditional rulers, president-generals of town unions and councillors from both communities pledged their commitment to lasting peace and mutual co-existence.

Community leaders and residents of both Aku and Ikolo hailed Mr Odo’s intervention as a historic step that would guarantee the safety of lives and property in the areas.