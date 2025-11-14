The 2025 edition of GYMFEST concluded with renewed optimism for the future of gymnastics in Nigeria, drawing more than 1,000 attendees, including 182 gymnasts from Pre-Level to Level 7 across 15 clubs.

The one-day championship, held last weekend at the Podium Event Centre in Lekki, was organised by SPAN Gymnastics Club and Tee-Tumblers Gymnastics Club, with support from Fidelity Bank.

This year’s event attracted gymnasts from clubs and schools in Lagos, Abuja, and Cotonou, Benin Republic, creating a competitive yet inclusive environment.

As an annual gathering, GYMFEST aims to foster camaraderie, encourage excellence and deepen cultural and educational exchange within Nigeria’s growing gymnastics community.

The championship also provides a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities while promoting the sport’s development and inspiring a new generation of gymnasts.

Medals were presented to athletes who excelled in their categories, but organisers emphasised that every participant was celebrated for their effort, growth and discipline — a reflection of the event’s inclusive spirit.

After an energetic day of routines and performances — cheered on by parents, guardians and coaches — Tee-Tumblers Gymnastics Club emerged overall champions with 61 medals, comprising 33 gold, 19 silver and 9 bronze. Kofunjo Gymnastics Club placed second with 22 medals (9 gold, 6 silver and 7 bronze), while Mayrock Gymnastics finished third with 8 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Among the standout performers was eight-year-old Mojolaoluwa Adeoye of Tee-Tumblers Gymnastics, whose confidence and skill have continued to grow since she took up the sport.

Mojolaoluwa, who won gold in the Level 4 floor event and also finished as the overall champion in her category, said gymnastics has “made her have incredible friends and learned valuable skills. It’s also strengthened her bond with her family.”

For Yoyin Akpose, founder of Tee-Tumblers Gymnastics and one of the coordinators of the event, GYMFEST 2.0 represents the beginning of a bigger journey for the sport in Nigeria.

“The journey has just begun and the future of gymnastics in Nigeria is surely bright,” she said, expressing satisfaction with the success of the competition.

“As we look ahead to a new season, I’m excited about how we can continue to create more awareness and spread the undeniable benefits of gymnastics to even more children and families.”

Oluremi Jemitola, Chief Operating Officer of the Society of Performing Arts of Nigeria (SPAN) and co-organiser of GYMFEST 2.0, described the championship as a strong showcase of the transformative power of sport.

“Our children displayed through this competition mental and physical capabilities — flexibility, focus aspiration to excel and succeed. Parents witnessed first hand the children’s mental and physical development proving that sports is an essential step to a balanced and successful life.”

GYMFEST was conceptualised as a pioneering platform to elevate the status of gymnastics in Nigeria, providing young athletes with opportunities to display their skills, deepen their training exposure and strengthen the foundation for long-term development across all levels of the sport.