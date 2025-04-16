Borno South District Senator Ali Ndume has replied to presidential aide Daniel Bwala about the senator’s criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s policies.

Mr Ndume, who has been in the National Assembly for over 20 years, had alleged lopsidedness in appointments by the federal government and criticised the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, among other actions taken by President Tinubu.

Mr Bwala, the president’s special adviser on policy communication, decried Mr Ndume’s criticisms, saying that the lawmaker was not only snitching for the opposition but was also a failed senator.

Mr Bwala, from Mr Ndume’s district, claimed the senator has not achieved anything for the district in all the years he has spent as a lawmaker.

However, in his response, Mr Ndume described Mr Bwala’s reaction as a distraction from the real issues.

“Amid the political noise and confusion, where voices clash louder than reason, and loyalty is often mortgaged for political convenience, one cannot help but pause when certain individuals emerge, not to enlighten, but to distract. Such was the case yesterday when Daniel Bwala, in what can only be described as a theatrical display of selective amnesia and misdirected aggression, chose to attack Senator Ali Ndume on national television,” the senator’s senior legislative aide on media and strategy, Junaid Maiva., said

Speaking in a statement on Tuesday about his boss’ achievements as a lawmaker, Mr Maiya said his track record is visible across his senatorial district.

“One must wonder: in a near half-hour tirade on television, Bwala couldn’t summon a single example of an APC senator with a commendable record, except to compare Ndume with Senator Natasha. Was that ignorance, mischief, or a deliberate attempt to belittle a man whose legacy speaks volumes?

“He played a pivotal role in facilitating the establishment of the Nigerian Army University in Biu and championed the siting of the College of Education in Gwoza. He has been instrumental in bringing healthcare closer to the people through the establishment of primary healthcare centres. He is currently facilitating the construction of housing units in Damboa to address displacement caused by insecurity. These are not handouts; they are legacies in motion,” Mr Maiva said.

“Bwala, once a fierce critic of the very government he now dances with, seems to have forgotten that reputations are not washed clean by sudden political realignments or carefully worded soundbites. Nigerians are watching. And contrary to what he may believe, the average citizen does not view him through the lens of credibility. If he doubts this, he need not look far—an honest online poll would suffice. Silence, perhaps, would have been more honourable. But then again, honour is rarely the currency of political turncoats.

“Senator Ndume, on the other hand, is no stranger to controversy, not because he seeks it, but because he dares to speak when others choose silence. In a climate where truth is dangerous, and compliance is rewarded, Ndume has consistently chosen the harder path. His courage in confronting the excesses of even his own party has earned him respect across party lines. He is not perfect; none of them are, but when it comes to standing for what is right, he has shown a spine where others have buckled.

“It’s often said that real leaders are measured not in times of ease but in moments of crisis. Ndume has stood up to power, challenged unpopular policies, and carried the burdens of his people on the Senate floor. His people know this—perhaps that’s why they’ve retained him for nearly two decades, not out of sentiment but out of trust.

“So to those who trade principle for popularity and switch sides as easily as a shirt, remember this: the people may be quiet, but they are not blind,” Mr Maiva added.

