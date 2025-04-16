Today, the crash of a Ponzi scheme, CBEX, which led to the loss of N1.3 trillion among Nigerians dominated headlines.
“CBEX crash: Nigerians lose N1.3tn as digital trading platform disappears,” Platform Times reported.
“Desperate Nigerians lose over N1.7t to Ponzi schemes in nine years,” Guardian reported.
“How thousands of Nigerians lost N1.3trn to scam,” Daily Trust reported.
The paper also said, “Citizens need financial education – Expert.”
Punch also reported that “Interpol joins EFCC in N1.3tn CBEX probe.”
Meanwhile, Leadership reported that, “Taraba, Ondo Lead As Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 127.”
The Sun also wrote that, “FG issues 47 refinery licences, fuel import plunges by 30m litres.”
According to Tribune, “Reps inaugurate 21-member committee on Rivers oversight.”
“Nation at a breaking point: Tinubu declares emergency to tackle soaring hunger,” First News reported.
Daily Monitor reported, “Adopt new strategies in tackling insecurity, Kaigama urges FG, security agencies.”
“Emergency Rule: You must report to NASS, Reps tell Ibas,” New Telegraph reported.
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
