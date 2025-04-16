Governor Umar Namadi has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming the healthcare sector of Jigawa State by laying the foundation for the construction of three cutting-edge medical complexes: an ultramodern Diagnostic Centre, Cardiac Centre, and a Cryo-Oxygen plant in Fanisau, Dutse, the state capital.

Speaking at the historic event held Wednesday, Governor Namadi described the foundation laying as a historic and significant milestone in his administration’s transformative journey for Greater Jigawa, stating that the strategic investments were part of the state’s overarching vision to ensure long-term prosperity and enhance the socio-economic well-being of the people.

He emphasized that his administration’s focus on health and education is central to the broader human development agenda.

“From our investing in expanding access through Community Health Insurance, under which over 143,000 vulnerable people were effectively covered, to revitalization and expansion of access to both primary and secondary healthcare services, to the development of human resources for the health sector, we are steadily fulfilling our pledge to the people of Jigawa State,” he said.

Governor Namadi clarified that the newly built medical facilities aim to transform the state’s approach to healthcare delivery.

“Even though all the initial investments for these three projects would be through direct treasury funding, ultimately the plan is for these to be run based on a model of public-private-partnership arrangement with certified health investment firms.”

According to him, this model will ensure both managerial efficiency and long-term viability of the projects, adding that with the commissioning of these centres, the era of going to other states to obtain services such as mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and many other specialized diagnostic health services will be over.

Mr Namadi further said that his administration has a vision to position Dutse as a regional hub for health tourism, stating that the new facilities will serve not only Jigawa residents but also people from neighbouring states.

He explained the unique features of the Cryo-Oxygen Plant, saying it will “not only provide 100% pure liquid medical oxygen for patients’ needs but is also designed to produce nitrogen at commercial quantity, thereby creating another value chain for fertilizer companies in Nigeria.”

He added that the oxygen will be transported in branded, digitally optimised cylinders using electric vehicles to minimise cost and promote green energy.

Highlighting progress made in other healthcare areas, Governor Namadi mentioned the ongoing completion of the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gumel, specialist hospitals in Hadejia and Kazaure, and free dialysis services across several general hospitals and disclosed that the government has approved free care services for diabetic, hypertensive, and sickle cell disease patients.

On workforce development, the governor stated: “This administration has recruited over 920 primary health care workers as well as another 200 secondary health care clinical staff, with an additional 1,000 PHC workers engaged on an ad-hoc basis.”

He urged health workers across the state to rededicate themselves to duty and ensure quality service delivery, noting that reports of laxity in healthcare facilities will no longer be tolerated.

The governor also expressed appreciation to development partners such as UNICEF, WHO, FCDO, USAID, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for their contributions, as well as the traditional and religious leaders who continue to support health advocacy across the state.

