Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said some Nigerians kill one another and engage in discrimination due to lack of understanding that God created everyone equal.

Mr Otti spoke on Monday at his Nvosi Country Home when he received members of the Muslim community who paid him Sallah homage, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Njoku Ukoha.

“I think it is a lack of understanding that makes people begin to kill each other and to discriminate.

“If we understand clearly that God created us equally, then some of the problems we are seeing, we won’t see them,” Mr Otti said.

“So, if you discriminate, you will shortchange yourself. You will make it difficult for you to reap the full benefits that were deposited in every human being.”

No discrimination in Abia

Mr Otti said it was to avoid the negative consequences of discrimination that made him abolish it in Abia State.

“I am sure you are aware that our Head of Service is from Edo State.

“We have literally abolished the state of origin here (Abia). So, if you live here and you are a good citizen of the country and you pay your taxes here and contribute to the development here, you are from here,” he said.

The governor urged Nigerians to embrace peace, understanding and tolerance particularly as Muslim faithful across the globe celebrate this year’s Eid El Fitr.

Mr Otti congratulated Muslims on the completion of their Ramadan fast, noting that the event falls within the lent period of the Christian community.

The governor commended the Muslim community for the support they gave him, before, during and after the 2023 general elections in Abia.

He used the opportunity of the visit to announce that Ohanko Road in Aba, which is being reconstructed, would be completed by the end of April, adding that the road was being done with cement pavement technology to ensure durability.

Cemetery in Umuahia

During the visit, the Muslim community appealed for retrieval of their cemetery in Umuahia which the certificate of occupancy was revoked by the previous administration.

In his response, Mr Otti assured that his administration would investigate the revocation to resolve it.

Addressing the Muslim community, a former Chief of Army Staff, Azubuike Ihejirika, also congratulated them on this year’s Eid El Fitr

Mr Ihejirika, a lieutenant-general, noted that it is only through religious and ethnic tolerance that peace, security and unity can be achieved.

On his part, the Chief Imam of Abia State, Ali Ukiwo, explained that the Sallah celebration marks the end of the 30 days of praying and fasting in the Islamic calendar.

Mr Ukiwo said they used the period to pray for the continued peace and security of the state as well as the success of Governor Alex Otti’s administration.

The chief Imam thanked God for using Mr Otti to restore the hope of Abians and also thanked him for sponsoring their trip to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

In their separate remarks, the Sarki Hausa, Umuahia and the Chairperson of South-south and South-east Traditional Rulers Council, Yaro Danladi and his Aba Community counterpart, Shehu Bello, expressed gratitude to the governor for his “infrastructural revolution” in Aba and other parts of the state.

They equally called for efforts towards decongesting Aba considering the growing commercial activities in the area.

