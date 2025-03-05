The Police Command in Ebonyi has arrested a suspect, Chigozie Ovuta, in possession of two human skulls and three locally made guns.

The Command Spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki.

Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said that Mr Ovuta was arrested in the Okoffia community, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson said the command also recovered three stolen tricycles in another operation.

“During further interrogation, Ovuta confessed that the human skulls were given to him for the preparation of a spiritual concoction.

“The command is actively pursuing the individual mentioned in this case.

“In a separate operation, while tracking a stolen tricycle, operatives of the command uncovered a criminal syndicate specialising in altering the colours of stolen tricycles from neighbouring states.

“This operation led to the arrest of four males, Nweke Chukwudi, Nwankwo Obinna, John Abba and Uche Abba.

“Three stolen tricycles were recovered from the suspects, who admitted to receiving the vehicles from accomplices for colour modifications.”

Mr Ukandu said the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around them to the command,” he said.

(NAN)

