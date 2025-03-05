The Police Command in Ebonyi has arrested a suspect, Chigozie Ovuta, in possession of two human skulls and three locally made guns.
The Command Spokesperson, Joshua Ukandu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abakaliki.
Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, said that Mr Ovuta was arrested in the Okoffia community, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesperson said the command also recovered three stolen tricycles in another operation.
|
“During further interrogation, Ovuta confessed that the human skulls were given to him for the preparation of a spiritual concoction.
“The command is actively pursuing the individual mentioned in this case.
“In a separate operation, while tracking a stolen tricycle, operatives of the command uncovered a criminal syndicate specialising in altering the colours of stolen tricycles from neighbouring states.
“This operation led to the arrest of four males, Nweke Chukwudi, Nwankwo Obinna, John Abba and Uche Abba.
READ ALSO: Many feared killed as another truck crashes into vehicles in South-east
“Three stolen tricycles were recovered from the suspects, who admitted to receiving the vehicles from accomplices for colour modifications.”
Mr Ukandu said the suspects would be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.
He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the 13 local government areas of Ebonyi.
“We urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around them to the command,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999