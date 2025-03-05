Many people were feared killed when a speeding truck rammed into multiple vehicles

in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The incident, PREMIUM TIMES gathered, happened on Tuesday night at Idemili Junction, near Oba Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The latest incident occurred barely three weeks after another truck crashed into some shops and a compound in Nnewi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

Many people were feared killed in the crash, but authorities later said only six people died in the incident.

How the latest road crash happened

Witnesses told this newspaper that the latest crash involved a shuttle bus and several tricycles.

The truck, carrying a 40-feet container, was said to have suffered brake failure before ramming into vehicles while descending from a slope.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Some passersby and passengers were trapped by the truck.

“The truck driver lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed into some tricycles loading passengers at the junction and a shuttle bus,” one of the witnesses, Chiamaka Obinna, said.

She said some bystanders who were there to board a vehicle were also trapped by the truck.

FRSC, police intervene

Some police operatives and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were seen in a video clip coordinating rescue efforts and controlling traffic around the area.

The clip, which showed some lifeless victims and destroyed vehicles, has been circulating on Facebook.

READ ALSO: 12 die in Niger road accident

Margaret Onabe, the spokesperson for the FRSC in Anambra State, did not respond to calls seeking her comments.

Ms Onabe was yet to respond to a WhatsApp message seeking her comments as of the time of this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

