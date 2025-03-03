Witnesses’ testimonies against ex-Anambra governor

Last Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) presented their third witness in a N4 billion fraud case against a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano.

During the hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the EFCC third witness, Andrew Ali, a staffer of the Central Bank of Nigeria, narrated how the then governor allegedly used three unlicensed companies to siphon funds in the South-eastern state.

Mr Obiano, now a defendant, allegedly diverted the money from the state’s account between April 2017 and March 2022.

Another prosecution witness, Udochukwu Okparache, told the court last Wednesday that his company’s bank account received N860 million from Mr Obiano during his time as governor, although his company—Youdooh Ventures Limited—did not bid for any contracts at the time.

Youdooh Ventures is among the companies Mr Obiano was accused of using for money laundering.

Probe of police operatives over assault, extortion, others

Efforts to rid the Nigeria Police Force of bad eggs continued last Monday as police authorities in Imo State began the probe of officers accused of assault and extortion of a couple in the state.

The same day, the police in Ebonyi State announced that they had initiated disciplinary action against their personnel caught in a viral video brandishing a rifle while operating a commercial tricycle in the state.

According to the police, the erring personnel have been identified as Obeji Ikechukwu, an inspector.

But unlike the erring officers, police authorities, on Thursday, hailed some personnel for rejecting N1 million bribe from suspected child traffickers and arresting them.

Enugu moves to regulate fees payable to rent agents, lawyers

Last Tuesday, the Enugu House of Assembly moved to regulate fees payable to rent agents and lawyers by introducing an amendment bill on rent matters.

The bill, which scaled the first reading at the assembly, if passed, will alter certain provisions of the existing “Landlord and Tenant Law, CAP. 101, Laws of Enugu State, 2024.”

Truck driver killed during police shootout finally buried

Last Wednesday, we reported that Chinedu Ukwu, a truck driver who was killed during a police shootout in Abia State, had finally been buried.

Mr Ukwu, a father of four, died on 14 August 2024 after being hit by a stray bullet during a reported shootout between two police teams in Aba, Abia State.

PDP re-elects expelled official as national vice chairperson

There was a mild drama in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Wednesday when the party re-elected Ali Odefa as its national vice chairperson in the South-east.

Mr Odefa’s re-election occurred shortly after a Federal High Court in Abakaliki affirmed his expulsion from the PDP as the party’s national vice chairperson (South-east).

Six killed in Enugu fatal road crash

It was a sad day in Enugu State on Thursday when a speeding truck killed six people in a road accident in the state.

The crash occurred along the Agu-Abor Fly Over of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, near the popular Ugwuonyeama, where over 23 people were killed in a fatal petrol tanker explosion in January.

Ex-Imo attorney-general writes Tinubu on Nnamdi Kanu

The efforts to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), continued last Saturday, with a former attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Imo State, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, asking President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the IPOB leader’s trial.

Mr Ume, a SAN, called for a political solution in the matter and urged Mr Tinubu to use his good office to secure Mr Kanu’s release as part of the efforts to restore peace in the South-east.

