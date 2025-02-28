The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, say they have arrested two female suspected child traffickers in the state.
The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the two suspects- Confidence Odoh, 32, and Chika Eze, 45, – were arrested in separate operations.
How it happened
Mr Okoye said, on 21 February, police operatives from Safer Highway Unit arrested Mrs Eze after she was found with a 4-year-old child believed to have been stolen.
|
He said the operatives intercepted the suspect during their routine stop-and-search along the Owerri-Aba Express Road in the state.
The police spokesperson said Mrs Eze hails from Obiokwara Umualoma, a community in Ideato North Local Government Area of the state.
He said the suspect initially claimed the child was hers but later admitted to purchasing the child from a suspected child trafficking syndicate in Aba for N1.8 million.
“In a desperate attempt to evade arrest, the suspect offered the officers a N1 million bribe, which was outrightly rejected.
“The officers proceeded with the lawful arrest and ensured the safe rescue of the child,” he said.
“Further investigations revealed possible links to a larger trafficking network, and more arrests are expected. Efforts are underway to identify the child’s biological parents.”
Another child stealing
Mr Okoye said, in an earlier operation on 4 February, police detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department arrested Mrs Odoh for allegedly abducting her former neighbor’s 3-year-old son (name withheld).
READ ALSO: Lagos Speakership: Police restore Meranda’s security details
The suspect, an indigene of Umuanyo Eziobodo in Owerri West Council Area, was said to have abducted the child on 1 February.
“Investigations revealed she stole the child while he was playing in the compound where he resides.
“The child was rescued and reunited with his parents, Mr and Mrs Ududiri Michael, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend possible accomplices,” the police spokesperson said.
Mr Okoye said the Imo State Police Command was committed to combating child trafficking and other organised crimes.
He urged residents of the state, especially parents, to stay vigilant, monitor their children closely, and report suspicious activities to the police for action.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999