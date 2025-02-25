The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, have launched an investigation into alleged extortion and assault of a couple by police operatives in the state.

The police spokesperson in Imo, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Video clip

A social media user, Jennifer Kingsley, last week, uploaded a video clip on TikTok.

In the clip, Mrs Kingsley claimed that on 20 February, while on her way to pick up her child from school, she and her husband were assaulted by some yet-to-be-identified police officers on patrol in Amakohia, Owerri.

She added that during the assault, the operatives allegedly extorted N150,000 from her.

Police investigation

Reacting, Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Police Command in the state has begun an investigation into the incident.

The police spokesperson said the command contacted the couple, who reported the incident to the police authorities.

“Consequently, an investigation is now underway to identify those responsible for possible arrest and appropriate actions,” he said.

“The public will be updated on the progress of our investigation as it unfolds.”

Mr Okoye said the police command was aware of the public discussions surrounding the incident, particularly on social media.

He assured that the command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, would remain dedicated to upholding professionalism and accountability while ensuring public safety.

“Anyone with useful information that could assist in the investigation is encouraged to contact the Command’s Public Relations Department,” he said.

The police spokesperson urged residents of the state to report cases of police misconduct, harassment, or extortion to the Complaint Response Unit or the IGP XSquad Unit for action.

“Complaints can also be submitted via the dedicated hotline at 08148024755, ensuring prompt and thorough investigation,” he said.

Not the first time

Cases of police brutality, extortion and other unprofessional activities in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions by police authorities, such as dismissal from service.

The latest incident happened exactly less than one week after police authorities began interrogation of officers who were filmed assaulting a man in Abia State.

About three weeks ago, police authorities in Abia State dismissed three officers for allegedly engaging in abduction and extortion.

In October, last year, police in Ebonyi began an orderly room trial of officers filmed extorting motorists in the state.

Within the same period, the police in Imo State began another orderly room trial of four officers seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in the state.

About three months earlier, police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint.

The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim petitioned police authorities.

The police operatives later returned the N3 million to the victim, about three weeks later.

