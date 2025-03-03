At least one person was killed and four more injured in a knife attack in the Israeli port city of Haifa, rescue services said on Monday.
The male perpetrator, who attacked people at a central bus station, was shot dead, the Magen David Adom rescue service said.
The attacker was an Israeli-Arab man, according to Israeli media, who quoted a police spokesman.
The deceased was a man of about 70 years old, the Magen David Adom rescue service reported.
One of the injured, a teenager, is in serious condition, it said.
Steffen Seibert, Germany’s ambassador to Israel, condemned the attack in a post on X.
“Yet another horrible, cowardly terrorist attack, this time in Haifa, he wrote, offering his condolences to the murdered man’s family and hopes that the victims can fully recover.
“People on both sides must stand against such indefensible crimes.’’
