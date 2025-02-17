LIMASSOL, Cyprus, easyMarkets a trusted name in trading excellence, is proud to announce that it has been awarded ‘Broker of the Year 2024’ and TradingView’s Best of the Best, marking the company’s second consecutive win, following its Best CFD/Forex Broker 2023 recognition last year.

This remarkable achievement emphasizes easyMarkets ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional trading experience. It reflects the trust traders worldwide have placed in the platform and reinforces the company’s leadership position in the global trading community.

Celebrating People, Trust, and Innovation

“Our win at the TradingView Awards is a celebration of the people,” said Mr Garen Meserlian, Chief Marketing Officer of easyMarkets. “TradingView has built a strong, vibrant community of traders, and their voices are key to shaping the future of the industry. This award further reinforces our belief that trust, simplicity, and accessibility are what truly matter. We’re deeply grateful to everyone who voted, and this recognition is because of them.”

What Sets easyMarkets Apart?

easyMarkets stand out for its unwavering commitment to creating a platform that caters to the true needs of traders. The platform is built with reliability, transparency, innovation, and ease of use in mind, providing traders with the tools and resources they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced financial markets.

TradingView’s ‘Best of the Best’ Honor: A Perfect Match

Along with the Broker of the Year title, easyMarkets was also honored with TradingView’s ‘Best of the Best’ recognition. This prestigious title speaks to the seamless integration of TradingView’s charting and technical analysis tools with the easyMarkets platform. This partnership improves the overall trading experience, empowering traders to make informed decisions and execute their strategies with greater precision.

Vice President of International Growth at TradingView, Rauan Khassan, commented: “Our shared goal is to offer traders the best trading access and features. At TradingView, we are proud to recognise easyMarkets as the Best Broker of the Year 2024, a prestigious award given to one standout performer who has demonstrated exceptional achievements across all categories.

Commitment to Traders and Innovation

This award reinforces easyMarkets dedication to serving the trading community. The company continues to innovate, ensuring that traders have access to the best technology, tools, and support. As easyMarkets looks ahead, the company plans to introduce new features and expand its platform to provide even more value to traders around the world.

“We are incredibly excited about the future,” said Mr Nikos Antoniades, CEO of easyMarkets. “This award is a great acknowledgment of our hard work, inspiring us to keep improving and innovating. Our mission is clear: to empower every trader, regardless of experience, with the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

If you haven’t yet explored what easyMarkets has to offer, now is the perfect time to join a platform that’s Trusted, Verified, and Awarded.

Trade with easyMarkets, Broker of the year!”

