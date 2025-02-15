The Anambra State Government has suspended a health worker, Njideka Ezeihejiofor, for refusing to attend to a pregnant woman who delivered a stillborn baby outside the health facility on Tuesday.

After investigating the incident, the disciplinary panel chaired by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Afam Obidike, approved Mrs Ezeihejiofor’s suspension on Friday.

Appearing before the panel, Mr Ezeihejiofor, who is the officer-in-charge at Ukpo Primary Healthcare Centre, said she turned back the pregnant patient when she came into the facility at 11 a.m. because of fatigue.

“When the patient came in, she said she was about six months pregnant and that she could no longer feel her baby kicking. I told her to go to a higher health facility for the best care.

“A few minutes later, some persons ran to the health centre and said the pregnant woman just had a baby two poles away and I should come and attend to her. I refused because I was afraid,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mr Obidike said the panel found that Mrs Ezeihejiofor refused to examine the pregnant woman or provide a referral letter when she visited the centre.

“When she was called to assist and separate the placenta after the woman delivered the stillborn just two poles away from the facility, Ezeihejiofor reportedly declined,” he said.

The health commissioner condemned her actions, noting that a retained placenta could have caused the woman to bleed to death.

“A retained placenta can cause life-threatening bleeding and even death. That patient could have bled to death if not for the prompt intervention of another health worker within the area.

“The panel, however, resolved that Ezeihejiofor be immediately demoted and suspended without pay while the other staff in the centre be queried,” he said.

Similarly, Blessing Offor, the officer-in-charge of Uke Primary Healthcare Centre in Idemili North, was found to have been consistently absent from duty.

The panel suspended her salary indefinitely and directed her to refund eight months of wages previously paid during her absence.

Mr Obidike emphasised the state’s commitment to high-quality healthcare delivery, warning that such unprofessional behaviour undermined Governor Charles Soludo’s investment and health policies.

The commissioner urged health workers unwilling to fulfill their duties to resign quietly or face disciplinary measures.

He also urged residents to report incidents of negligence via designated contact numbers displayed at healthcare facilities.

The panel included Chisom Uchem, the executive secretary of Anambra State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Chris Azor, the coordinator of Anambra Civil Society Network, and others.

(NAN)

