The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Saturday dismissed claims made in a viral video about the quality of its petrol.

Olufemi Soneye, the chief corporate communications officer of NNPC Ltd, in a statement on Saturday, made this known in reaction to a viral video claiming that NNPC’s petrol is inferior to Dangote Refinery.

The video showed a man using two small tiger generators to compare the running time of MRS and NNPC petrol. The video claimed that Dangote-refined petrol sold by MRS Oil lasts longer than the petrol available at NNPC stations.

In its statement, NNPC Ltd described the claim as baseless and unfounded, stating that it originates from unverified and amateur research lacking credibility and accuracy.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd strongly refutes the false and misleading allegations made in a viral video circulating online, which claims that NNPC fuel does not last.

“This assertion is baseless and entirely unfounded, originating from unverified and amateur research that lacks credibility, accuracy, and professional oversight,” Mr Soneye said.

NNPC Ltd said its fuel is carefully formulated with one of the best compositions, ensuring optimal efficiency, durability, and environmental sustainability for consumers.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The state-owned oil company emphasised that a significant percentage of petrol sold at NNPC retail stations in Lagos where the video was created, is sourced from the Dangote Refinery, a strategic partner in promoting local production and energy security.

“Dangote Refinery adheres to strict industry standards, guaranteeing the quality of petroleum products supplied to our consumers.

“This misleading video represents yet another desperate attempt by economic saboteurs to misinform the public and tarnish NNPC Ltd’s reputation. We will not tolerate deliberate misinformation designed to undermine our operations and mislead Nigerians,” Mr Soneye said.

Henceforth, he said NNPC Ltd will take firm legal action against individuals or groups who intentionally spread falsehoods about the NNPC Limited brand and operations.

“Those engaged in such malicious activities will be held fully accountable under the law. We urge the public to disregard such fabricated content and rely on verified sources for accurate information.

“NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its mission to ensure fuel availability, affordability, and quality for all Nigerians while maintaining global industry standards,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

