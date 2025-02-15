Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called for sustainable domestic health financing across Africa to ensure access to quality healthcare without financial hardship.

Speaking at a High-Level Meeting on Domestic Health Financing, organised by Rwandan President Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the 38th African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Mrs Tinubu emphasised that Africa’s economic growth and social stability depend on a “robust healthcare system.”

Mrs Tinubu stressed the urgent need for efficient resource mobilisation and utilisation in the face of funding gaps, particularly following recent policy changes in the United States that could impact healthcare financing in Africa.

She noted that relying solely on donor funding and foreign aid is unsustainable and unpredictable.

“Africa cannot continue to rely solely on donor funding and foreign aid, which, although helpful, are often unpredictable and unsustainable,” she said.

“Instead, we must develop innovative financing strategies tailored to our unique challenges and circumstances.”

Abuja Declaration

Sharing Nigeria’s perspective, Mrs Tinubu urged African governments to prioritise health spending, advocating for the implementation of the Abuja Declaration, which recommends allocating at least 15 per cent of national budgets to healthcare.

She also highlighted the role of first ladies in mobilising resources from governments, the private sector, and donor agencies, citing her position as the Global and National Stop TB Champion.

“Given the increasing funding gap for health on the continent, I urge us all to come together and commit to advocating for increased national health budgets. In line with the Abuja Declaration, our governments should allocate at least 15 per cent of their budgetary allocations to health,” she said.

“We must also support innovative financing mechanisms and explore sustainable models, such as expanding health insurance coverage, health endowment funds, and investments from the African diaspora.”

She said accountability and transparency must be ensured, as funds allocated to health must be used efficiently and effectively.

AU Summit

The meeting brought together Presidents and Heads of State from Rwanda, Ethiopia, Botswana, Kenya, Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Barbados, alongside donor agencies and funding partners.

They emphasised the need for Africa to develop homegrown solutions to its health care needs, which include research, medications, technology, improved manpower and, importantly, funding if it will be able to keep its citizens productive and prosperous.

The High-Level Meeting held alongside the AU Summit, reinforced Africa’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems and reducing dependency on external aid.

