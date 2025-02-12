The people of Onitsha Community in Anambra State have criticised the Governor of the state, Charles Soludo, over the recent abduction and murder of a state lawmaker, Justice Azuka.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that gunmen, on 24 December 2024, abducted Mr Azuka, a member of the Anambra House of Assembly.

On Thursday, a joint security team found the lawmaker’s decomposing body at Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

‘Rising insecurity’

At a town hall meeting on Monday, the people of the Onitsha Community expressed anger and disappointment over the worsening state of security under Mr Soludo’s administration.

The people condemned the murder of the lawmaker and asked the state government to provide answers and solutions to the growing insecurity in the state.

They expressed surprise that despite Mr Soludo’s promise at the inauguration to fix Onitsha, the promise appears to have been abandoned, considering the rising attacks in the community.

Details of the town hall meeting were contained in a statement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Onitsha Traditional Council, Osita Anionwu.

They recalled that the murder of Mr Azuka was the second high-profile killing in the community after Ernest Offiah, leader of the Onitsha Youth Council, was killed during an attack in August 2024.

“Self-praise”

The community people said they were shocked beyond belief that security agents, for self-praise, circulated a “disturbing” video clip on social media showing one of the suspected killers with the body of the lawmaker in the clip’s background.

“It was noted that instead of sensationalising the discovery of the dead body, the authorities should focus on preventing such heinous crimes and ensuring justice is served,” the statement reads.

Community queries authorities

The community queried state authorities for failing to locate the abducted lawmaker until after 40 days.

They also faulted the state government for failing to communicate with the community and family of the deceased appropriately.

There were reports that the family paid N100 million for ransom to the lawmaker’s abductors before his murder.

The community’s members stressed at the town hall meeting that authorities ought to have traced the money through the banking system.

“The images of the alleged (arrested) abductors do not reflect persons handling large sums of money thus raising the question of possible other accomplices,” they said.

“Will the authorities establish the truth without fear or favour, and ensure that those responsible for Justice Azuka’s murder are brought to book?

“Will the state government address the root causes of insecurity and establish a mechanism for providing emotional and material support to victims’ families?” the community members asked.

Burial date

Meanwhile, the community said Mr Azuka’s burial date has been scheduled to take place on Saturday.

They urged Nigerians to “come together to pay their respects” to the deceased lawmaker.

“May his legacy inspire us to work towards a safer and more secure Onitsha,” the statement added.

