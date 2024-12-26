The police in Anambra State have recovered a vehicle belonging to Justice Azuka, the abducted member of the State House of Assembly.
The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.
Abduction
PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Azuka was kidnapped on Tuesday night along Ugwunapampa Road in Onitsha North Local Government Area of Anambra State.
The lawmaker, who represents Onitsha North State Constituency I in the state assembly, was returning home for Christmas celebration when he was kidnapped.
|
Recovery of vehicle
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said police operatives attached to the Inland Town Division recovered the vehicle.
He said the vehicle’s recovery followed an “intense ongoing operation” to rescue the lawmaker.
The spokesperson said the police operatives sighted the vehicle which was abandoned at Upper Iweka Road, several kilometres from the scene of the attack.
He did not disclose the vehicle’s model, but a picture attached to his statement indicated that the recovered vehicle is a Ford SUV.
The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has charged the deployed police operatives to intensify efforts to rescue the abducted lawmaker, Mr Ikenga said.
Increased attack
Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra State with frequent attacks by armed persons.
The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.
The Nigerian government has repeatedly accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.
However, the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.
IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.
