The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday, appeared before investigators probing the fake agency scandal that has rocked the federal government.

Mr Gbajabiamila’s lawyer, Jiti Ogunye, announced his client’s appearance before the investigators.

“In full cooperation with the ICPC acting as directed by the President of Nigeria, I hereby confirm that my client, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria, responded to the invitation of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and appeared at about 15:00hrs on Monday, July 20, 2026, as part of the ongoing investigation into the activities of the ‘PFIPC’ fake agency, among others.

“My client gave his testimony, responded to questions accordingly, and has returned to his duty post,” Mr Ogunye wrote.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that President Bola Tinubu ordered the anti-graft agency, ICPC, to investigate the scandal after Adeniyi Adeyemi, the disowned Director-General of the non-existent Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), alleged that he paid N400 million in a bribe to someone he believed was Mr Gbajabiamila to get an appointment letter for his office.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila files N15bn defamation suit against alleged fake agency DG Adeyemi

Using official government documents, Mr Adeyemi’s agency, which was not established by any law or presidential proclamation, was able to secure an office in the federal secretariat, get budgetary allocation, open accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria, and employ public servants.

Mr Gbajabiamila has denied collecting any bribe from Mr Adeyemi and was the person who reported him and his activities to the police.

Details later…

Signed

Jiti Ogunye

Principal Counsel, Jiti Ogunye Chambers

July 20, 2026