Security operatives have arrested a notorious kidnapper in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The suspect, Pablo Mamu, a 38-year-old man, hails from Ughelli in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested when a joint security team raided his residence on 23 December.

The spokesperson said the operation was conducted by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and members of the vigilante operatives.

“The joint security team acted on credible information provided, burst the suspect in his harbour and during a search conducted,” he said.

One OFN rifle, one locally made pistol, one live 9mm ammunition, eight live cartridges and one black Lexus 330 SUV with a different number plate were among the items recovered from the suspect, according to the police.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has commended the synergy between security operatives and residents of the state who provide information for operations, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Obono, according to the statement, stressed the importance of continued collaboration between security operatives and residents in ensuring security, especially during and after this festive season.

