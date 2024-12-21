Gunmen have killed two police operatives in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

The attack occurred at about 6 a.m. on Thursday at Umuluole Junction along the Okigwe-Umuahia Expressway, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The attackers, said to be 25 in number, opened fire on the police operatives who were on patrol, killing two of them at the spot.

The hoodlums also razed a pickup truck belonging to the police operatives during the attack.

Sources said the gunmen also snatched three AK-47 rifles from the operatives.

The slain operatives including an inspector have been identified but PREMIUM TIMES is withholding their names until their families are notified.

Police speak

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the attack and killings in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday night.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aboki Danjuma, has deployed the command’s tactical unit and operational assets to track down the attackers.

“The commissioner of police emphasised that the command is fully committed to bringing those responsible to justice and restoring security to the area,” he said.

The spokesperson said the police commissioner has also visited the scene of the attack and also assured residents of the area of their safety during this festive season.

He said the Chairperson of Okigwe Local Government Area, Nkechi Mbonu, was part of the delegation during the visit.

Mrs Mbonu, according to the statement, reaffirmed support for the security agencies and assured that the state government will continue to assist with the needed logistics to safeguard the area.

On his part, the Sariki Hausawa of Gariki Market in the area, Muhazu Mohammed, promised that he will continue to support security agencies with information that will assist in ensuring the safety of residents of the area.

Increased attack

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused separatist group IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

