Exciting football matches will be played in different countries this weekend. From Nigeria, where a rivalry is ignited, to Spain, where two teams battle for the top spot, fans will expect high octane action.

PREMIUM TIMES brings you four key matches to watch this weekend.

Enugu Rangers vs Shooting Stars @Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu

On 22 December @4 p.m.

One of the oldest and most celebrated rivalries in Nigerian football unfolds on Sunday as Enugu Rangers host Shooting Stars at the iconic Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, fondly called “The Cathedral.”

This storied matchup has seen some of the greatest talents in Nigerian football history, from Segun Odegbami, Muda Lawal, and Best Ogendegbe representing Shooting Stars, to Christian Chukwu and Aloysius Atuegbu donning the Rangers’ colours. While the rivalry has spanned over 25 years, its intensity and anticipation have waned compared to the golden years.

Sunday’s clash also marks a special homecoming for Gbenga Ogunbote, who managed Rangers from 2017 to 2019 and guided them to an FA Cup victory during his tenure.

In their last 16 matches, Rangers have won six, lost five, and drawn five. Notably, their most recent home encounter against Shooting Stars ended in a 2-0 victory for the Flying Antelopes.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The stakes are particularly high this weekend, with both teams neck-and-neck on the table. Rangers sit in third place with 28 points, just one point ahead of Shooting Stars in fourth. Rangers will look to extend their impressive 10-game unbeaten run. However, their recent performances have been marred by a lack of creativity and wastefulness in front of goal, resulting in five goalless draws during this streak.

Shooting Stars, meanwhile, have struggled on the road, scoring just two goals in their last 10 away games. However, their first away win this season has provided a morale boost, and they’ll be eager to build on that success.

With both teams battling for supremacy and a place higher up the table, Sunday’s game promises to reignite some of the magic of this historic rivalry.

Current Form: Enugu Rangers [D-W-D-W-D]; Shooting Stars [W-W-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

12/06/24 NPF Shooting Stars 1 – 0 Enugu Rangers

28/12/23 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 0 Shooting Stars

02/07/22 NPF Enugu Rangers 2 – 2 Shooting Stars

02/03/22 NPF Shooting Stars 1 – 1 Enugu Rangers

09/07/17 NPF Enugu Rangers 1 – 1 Shooting Stars

Prediction: Enugu Rangers 2-1 Shooting Stars

Tottenham vs. Liverpool @Tottenham Stadium, London

On 22 December @5:30 p.m.

Tottenham Hotspur, renowned for their erratic form this season, face a pivotal challenge against Mohamed Salah and Liverpool on Sunday. The Reds, whose Premier League lead has recently narrowed, are under added pressure to secure a win, especially with the possibility of Chelsea overtaking them before kickoff if they triumph over Everton.

Tottenham showcased their dual nature on Thursday, nearly squandering a 3-0 lead against Manchester United before Son Heung-Min’s bizarre corner kick sealed the victory. With an injury list that features several key players, manager Ange Postecoglou has urged the squad to demonstrate resilience as they aim to climb the table.

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, has admired Tottenham’s style under Postecoglou, describing some of their setbacks as mere bad luck. “How can you possibly play too [much] attacking football?” Slot remarked, hinting at the likelihood of a high-scoring affair at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Which Tottenham team will show up on Sunday?

Current Form: Tottenham [W-W-D-L-L]; Liverpool [W-D-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

05/05/24 PRL Liverpool 4 – 2 Tottenham

30/09/23 PRL Tottenham 2 – 1 Liverpool

30/04/23 PRL Liverpool 4 – 3 Tottenham

06/11/22 PRL Tottenham 1 – 2 Liverpool

07/05/22 PRL Liverpool 1 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Liverpool

Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid @Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

On 21 December @9 p.m.

Atletico Madrid, riding a wave of six consecutive victories across all competitions, travel to Barcelona with their sights set on seizing the top spot in La Liga. Diego Simeone’s men are in red-hot form, scoring three or more goals in four of their last five matches.

However, Hansi Flick will be desperate to halt Atletico’s surge and avoid a third consecutive home defeat in the league. Both teams are tied at 38 points, but Atletico have a game in hand.

Barcelona have struggled to convert chances in recent matches, with Robert Lewandowski looking tepid in front of the goal. Barcelona must also contend with the absence of the injured Lamine Yamal, who has been a creator-in-chief, while Simeone enjoys the luxury of a fully fit squad.

Can Barcelona weather the storm and derail Atletico’s title charge, or will Simeone’s men continue their dominant run and claim first place?

Current Form: Barcelona [L-W-D-W-L]; Atletico Madrid [W-W-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

17/03/24 LAL Atletico Madrid 0 – 3 Barcelona

03/12/23 LAL Barcelona 1 – 0 Atletico Madrid

23/04/23 LAL Barcelona 1 – 0 Atletico Madrid

08/01/23 LAL Atletico Madrid 0 – 1 Barcelona

06/02/22 LAL Barcelona 4 – 2 Atletico Madrid

Prediction: Barcelona 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Freiburg @BayArena, Leverkusen

On 21 December @6:30 p.m.

Xabi Alonso’s side face a must-win scenario to stay within reach of Bayern Munich, who extended their lead at the top to seven points with a commanding 5-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Friday. Leverkusen are in impressive form, riding a wave of five consecutive wins across all competitions as they adapt seamlessly despite the absence of Victor Boniface, who has now returned to training.

Leverkusen are currently enjoying a 12-match unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga, while Freiburg, their visitors, are on a three-match unbeaten run that has propelled them to fifth place with 24 points.

The question is whether Freiburg can break their winless streak against Leverkusen and claim their first victory since September 2022.

Current Form: Leverkusen [W-W-W-W-W]; Freiburg [W-D-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

17/03/24 BUN Freiburg 2 – 3 Leverkusen

29/10/23 BUN Leverkusen 2 – 1 Freiburg

26/02/23 BUN Freiburg 1 – 1 Leverkusen

03/09/22 BUN Leverkusen 2 – 3 Freiburg

14/05/22 BUN Leverkusen 2 – 1 Freiburg

Prediction: Leverkusen 3-1 Freiburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

