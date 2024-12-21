The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has proposed a total expenditure of N540.3 billion in the 2025 appropriation bill he presented to 6th the state House of Assembly on Friday.

The budget proposal focuses on completing ongoing projects and social protection for the people of the state.

According to Mr AbdulRazaq, capital expenditure constitutes 62.1 per cent of the fiscal plan, while recurrent gets 37.9 per cent.

The governor said his administration planned to complete its major infrastructural projects and fund new ones.

“The budget of economic stability and sustained prosperity funds the completion of ongoing projects like the international conference centre, innovation hub, Patigi Motel, Kwara Hotel, and several roads across the state. Construction will begin on the multi-storey court house and access roads for Smart City project, alongside the development of 250 mass housing units statewide, road construction and the reconstruction of Lafiagi and Offa stadia are also prioritised.

“Further, we are committed to workers’ welfare, social protection for the poor, and strengthening mechanised agriculture with the procurement of modern equipment.”

The social sector gets 32.5 per cent of the plan, while education and health are allotted 16.2 per cent and 10.56 per cent, respectively, with a focus on getting the new University of Education off the ground and strengthening existing institutions across the state.

The Ministry of Works and Transport gets 17.51 per cent to continue the massive construction and maintenance of roadsacross the state.

The governor said the budget proposal “reflects our commitment to delivering on promises as resources permit.”

He added, “In 2024, we supported 171,649 farmers, invested in irrigation systems, and provided N2.2 billion worth of farm inputs.

“We also funded education for 66,000 entrance exam candidates, 58,420 BECE candidates, 28,500 WAEC candidates, and 27,000 NECO candidates. Over 70,000 vulnerable people received social protection, including those impacted by the urban renewal programme.

“Additionally, 15,000 indigent Kwarans benefited from free medical interventions.

“The urban renewal programme has transformed the capital city, improving its infrastructure significantly, restoring law and order, and projecting Ilorin as a modern city.

“While the year recorded unprecedented investment in physical infrastructure and social welfare, we similarly reduced the debt burden of the state to N58.87 billion in the third quarter, down from N109.16bn in December 2023,” he said.

Governor Abdulrazaq said the budget stands on projected oil prices of $75 per barrel daily oil production of 2.06 million barrels, and 6.4 per cent GDP growth.

The funding windows are FAAC receipts, which constitute 48.1 per cent; and opening balance (N62bn), IGR, and other capital receipts that form the balance of 51.9 per cent.

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, who commended the governor and assured him of speedy consideration of the fiscal proposal.

He said the state’s investment in the payment of counterpart funds to development partners has bolstered its standing in education, health, and agricultural sectors.

“On our part as legislators, we will immediately swing into action by looking at the document, and interact with heads of ministries, departments, and agencies at the defence sessions that will be underway shortly.”

