The police in Anambra State said they have arrested a suspected gunrunner, who allegedly lent guns and other weapons to criminals for their operations in the Awka area of the state.
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in the state, made this known on Tuesday in Awka.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspect (names withheld), who hails from Izzi Local Government of Ebonyi State, was arrested on 9 December.
He said that on 7 December, police operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu Ukwu, acting on credible information, raided an identified black spot in Umunaga village in Awka South Local Government Area.
|
He said during the operation a suspect from Umunaga village and another from Umuneri village, were arrested.
According to him, the police recovered from the suspects some items including a one pump action gun, three live cartridges, cutlass, charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs.
The spokesperson said that during the operation, the police also rescued two female victims whom the suspects had allegedly abused sexually.
ALSO READ: Police arrest 200 suspected criminals, recover ammunition in Anambra
Mr Ikenga explained that during further interrogations, the suspects confessed that they rented guns and other weapons from the gunrunner, which prompted the police operatives to act swiftly and arrest the gunrunner.
He said the case would be charged to court after investigations.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police in Anambra have vowed to tackle the recent rise in cult activities among youth in the state.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999