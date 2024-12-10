The police in Anambra State said they have arrested a suspected gunrunner, who allegedly lent guns and other weapons to criminals for their operations in the Awka area of the state.

Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in the state, made this known on Tuesday in Awka.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the suspect (names withheld), who hails from Izzi Local Government of Ebonyi State, was arrested on 9 December.

He said that on 7 December, police operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad, Enugu Ukwu, acting on credible information, raided an identified black spot in Umunaga village in Awka South Local Government Area.

He said during the operation a suspect from Umunaga village and another from Umuneri village, were arrested.

According to him, the police recovered from the suspects some items including a one pump action gun, three live cartridges, cutlass, charms, and substances suspected to be hard drugs.

The spokesperson said that during the operation, the police also rescued two female victims whom the suspects had allegedly abused sexually.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Ikenga explained that during further interrogations, the suspects confessed that they rented guns and other weapons from the gunrunner, which prompted the police operatives to act swiftly and arrest the gunrunner.

He said the case would be charged to court after investigations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the police in Anambra have vowed to tackle the recent rise in cult activities among youth in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

