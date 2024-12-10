The Ekiti State Government has officially launched The Agricultural Option (TAO) initiative

Launched on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, as revealed in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, TAO is set to revolutionise agricultural education and practice in the region, fostering economic prosperity and strengthening food security.

The initiative is in partnership with Biodun Oyebanji, alongside Niyi Ojuolape, Chairperson of AgroMall, and the Vice Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU).

The TAO Agricultural Development Cluster, based in EKSU, is a three-year programme designed to engage academically exceptional agricultural students in hands-on farming, processing, and agribusiness practices.

Participants will gain invaluable practical experience, and up to N2 million annually will be awarded to those students, helping to cover tuition and other educational expenses.

The programme aims to foster a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs and spark greater youth interest in the sector.

It will also benefit EKSU by offering research opportunities that will improve its curriculum, strengthen its reputation in agricultural education, and contribute to national economic growth.

Boost economic growth

The governor says the TAO Agricultural Development Cluster is set to boost food security and economic growth in Ekiti State.

The initiative is also expected to generate approximately N40 billion in economic activity annually, boosting food production, reducing poverty, and creating much-needed employment opportunities for the youth.

AgroMall Chairperson, Mr Ojuolape, expressed excitement over the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with EKSU and the Ekiti State Government. We believe this project will transform our students, university and state, with far-reaching benefits for the wider community.

“TAO provides support through on-campus centres at agricultural universities and digital tools, offering knowledge, funding, training, and market access to help participants succeed in agriculture and build prosperous lives.”

Governor Oyebanji, in his speech at the event, emphasised the importance of the project, saying, “This marks the beginning of a new era in agricultural development in Ekiti. We look forward to seeing the initiative’s positive impact on our community and beyond.”

Mr Ayodele highlighted the transformative potential of the TAO programme. The EKSU VC said, “This initiative is a testament to EKSU’s commitment to producing graduates equipped to tackle contemporary socio-economic challenges. The TAO Agricultural Cluster will help address critical issues such as youth unemployment, low economic growth, and food security in Nigeria.”

