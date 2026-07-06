A market survey conducted in major markets in Enugu State has revealed a steady increase in yam prices, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A NAN correspondent who visited some markets in the state capital on Friday reported that both traders and consumers expressed concern over the rising cost of the popular staple food.

NAN observed that a medium-sized tuber of old yams was sold for between ₦3,000 and ₦5,000, compared with between ₦2,000 and ₦3,500 in May.

The cost of a large tuber ranged from ₦6,000 to ₦10,000, depending on the size and quality, as against between ₦5,000 and ₦7,000 in May.

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Other species of yams, like water yams, are currently sold for between ₦2,000 and ₦6,000, depending on size, compared with ₦1,000 to ₦4,000 in May.

A trader at Ogbete Main Market, Jude Onunze, attributed the high price of yams to increased transport costs, seasonal supply, and higher production expenses incurred by farmers.

Mr Onunze explained that these factors had continued to affect the availability and affordability of yams in many markets in Enugu metropolis and the South-east.

Another dealer in New Market, Mary-Jane Ibe, blamed the rising costs on insecurity, adding that “most farmers no longer go to farm because of the fear of being kidnapped.”

Mrs Ibe alleged that 80 per cent of the commodity came from the northern part of the country.

“However, most people from the eastern part were scared of travelling to the north to buy the goods themselves due to insecurity,” she revealed.

Also speaking, a buyer, Patricia Ugonna, said she bought fewer yams due to the ongoing price increases.

Mrs Ugonna said she had switched to alternative staple foods such as garri, sweet potatoes and rice.

Another buyer, James Anigbo, however, expressed optimism that the price might stabilise during the yams’ peak harvest season.

Mr Anigbo emphasised the need for improved security, agricultural production and transport systems to make staple foods such as yams more affordable for consumers.

Most of southeast Nigeria consider the yam as the king of food crops.

(NAN)