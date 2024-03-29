Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the reconstitution of the Enugu Traditional Rulers Council.

He has also made new appointments in Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, and Hospital Management Board.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, on Thursday in Enugu.

The appointments into the Enugu Traditional Rulers Council include Samuel Asadu as chairperson, Julius Nnaji, as first deputy chairperson; G. N. Madu, as second deputy chairperson; and Hebert Ukuta, as third deputy chairperson.

Others are Fidelis Nwatu as grand patron; Abel Nwobodo, first grand patron; Augustine Otiji, second grand patron; and H. C. Eze, third grand patron.

Mr Mbah, according to the statement, appointed Christian Ngwu as chairperson of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission while Solomon Edeh, Chinenyenwa Ogbu, and George Ani were re-appointed as members.

Others are Arthur Ifeanyi Ede, Paully Eze, Emmanuel Ogbodo, and Emeka Ukwuaba as members, while Ifesinachi Umeobika will act as secretary.

The statement also indicated that the governor appointed Eric Odo as chairperson, Enugu State Hospital Management Board, and Edith Okolo as chairperson, Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage.

The appointments take immediate effect, according to the statement.

(NAN)

