Sixteen occupants of a Toyota Hummer Bus were, on Tuesday, burnt beyond recognition when the bus burst into flames after plunging into a fence along Enugu/Opi/Nsukka Road in Ekwegbe in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the accident occurred at about 5:20 p.m.

The police spokesperson said the sixteen yet-to-be-identified passengers who died in the crash comprised 14 males and two females.

He said the 18-seater bus, said to have been driven at high speed, lost control and plunged into the fence of Maduka University along the road.

“A preliminary investigation reveals that the vehicle unfortunately burst into flames burning beyond recognition, the 16 deceased individuals, who were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead,” he said.

“However, two other passengers were rescued alive and taken to the hospital for medical attention by police officers, soldiers and public-spirited citizens, who immediately responded to the incident,” Mr Ndukwe stated.

He said the vehicle was loaded with edible vegetables and other food items during the crash, adding that police operatives have since recovered the items from the Igbo-Etiti Police Division.

The police spokesperson said a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was heading towards Nsukka from the Enugu Axis of the road, but the actual point of take-off and final destination of the vehicle have not been ascertained.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has visited the scene of the accident in the company of the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC), Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu, he said, visited the scene alongside the FRSC officials to assess the situation.

The police commissioner, during the visit, described the accident and burning of the victims as “sad.”

He commiserated with the yet-to-be-traced family members, friends, and associates of the deceased victims.

